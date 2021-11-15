Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps on a Potential RHONY Casting Shakeup: 'It's a Good Thing'

“If we come back, I would definitely like to see a lot more people come on,” Ramona Singer said on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps are ready for new costars.

The two longtime Real Housewives of New York City stars appeared on Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where they responded to rumors of "a major cast shakeup" coming to the Bravo series next season.

"How would you feel about that?" host Kelly Clarkson asked the duo.

"Well first of all you can't believe anything you read," began Singer, 64. "But I do think we could use some more cast members."

"If we come back, I would definitely like to see a lot more people come on, because I've got to haze somebody new!" she joked.

"We're only five right now, so we have a small cast compared to a lot of the franchises, so I think we need kind of a reboot and it's always nice to have new people on the show also — make new friends and experience new personalities and different energies," added de Lesseps, 56.

"It re-energizes us," agreed Singer, while de Lesseps said, "I think it's a good thing."

Season 13 of RHONY, which aired from May to August, featured Sonja Morgan, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney in addition to Singer and de Lesseps, who have been on the show since season 1 in 2008.

Williams, 38, was the newest addition, joining season 13 as RHONY's first Black Housewife. McSweeney, 39, had joined the previous season, while Morgan, 57, first appeared in season 3.

The end of the recent season was contentious, as the cast did not film any reunion episodes, which are customary for the greater Housewives franchise.

In September, Bravo said the reunion was nixed due to "scheduling challenges" but a source later told PEOPLE that it was canceled in part because of an internal investigation launched after complaints of racism were filed among the cast.

"There was a complaint made between Eboni K. Williams and Ramona Singer," the source said. "Cast and members of the production were interviewed, but the investigation was closed after nothing substantial was found."

Williams and Singer clashed throughout the lawyer and TV host's debut season, often finding themselves in heated conversations surrounding race and politics. At one point, Williams confronted Singer after she used the term "the help" to refer to the house staff she hired in the Hamptons. She later accused Singer of displaying "white fragility" while discussing sensitive topics.

While viewers had mixed reactions to the discussions about race on the show, Bravo stood by the conversations — and Williams for leading many of them.