Ramona Singer Says She's 'Happier' Since Exiting 'RHONY' : 'I Don't Miss It At All'

Ramona Singer is ready to introduce her real self to the world.

In a conversation with The Daily Mail, The Real Housewives of New York alum opened up about how her time away from the Bravo show has changed her life. She said the best part of life off-screen is being able to "control my own narrative."

"I'm happier now and actually I'm calmer,' said Singer, 66. "I don't miss it at all. It was a great experience and I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Singer also explained why the role of a TV persona just doesn't fit her life anymore. "I'm 60 something now, I worked hard my whole life," Singer added.

"It's time for me just to enjoy myself. And doing the show is not easy," she continued. "I mean, people think it's easy. Very stressful, very stressful."

Additionally, she said the version of Ramona Singer seen on TV wasn't her true form, either.

"They didn't tell me what to do, I just knew how to create [drama]," Singer added. "'Was that the real me? Not really. Was it me on steroids? Absolutely."

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Singer appeared in the first 13 seasons of RHONY, which aired from 2008 to 2021. She announced her departure in November, telling Page Six: "I do not want to do the show any longer. It's not for me at this time."

The announcement came shortly after Bravo announced its intention to revamp the entirety of RHONY with a brand-new cast. The original stars were expected to move to a "Legacy" series, which would continue the OG RHONY story while paving a new path for the next generation.

In October, Singer expressed her hesitancy over an RHONY all-stars series.

"I've been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never," Singer said on an episode of the Reality with the King podcast. "But I also feel like the Legacy, how can it be really good? The people who they're going to bring back are people they didn't want to renew anyway."

"So now, what are you gonna call it?" she asked. "The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy?"