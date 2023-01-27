Ramona Singer Says She's 'Happier' Since Exiting 'RHONY' : 'I Don't Miss It At All'

Ramona Singer appeared in the first 13 seasons of RHONY, which aired from 2008 to 2021

By
Published on January 27, 2023 10:00 AM
Ramona Singer attends as Gabrielle's Angel Foundation hosts 2022 Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

Ramona Singer is ready to introduce her real self to the world.

In a conversation with The Daily Mail, The Real Housewives of New York alum opened up about how her time away from the Bravo show has changed her life. She said the best part of life off-screen is being able to "control my own narrative."

"I'm happier now and actually I'm calmer,' said Singer, 66. "I don't miss it at all. It was a great experience and I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Singer also explained why the role of a TV persona just doesn't fit her life anymore. "I'm 60 something now, I worked hard my whole life," Singer added.

"It's time for me just to enjoy myself. And doing the show is not easy," she continued. "I mean, people think it's easy. Very stressful, very stressful."

Additionally, she said the version of Ramona Singer seen on TV wasn't her true form, either.

"They didn't tell me what to do, I just knew how to create [drama]," Singer added. "'Was that the real me? Not really. Was it me on steroids? Absolutely."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Episode 1215 -- Pictured: Ramona Singer
Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Singer appeared in the first 13 seasons of RHONY, which aired from 2008 to 2021. She announced her departure in November, telling Page Six: "I do not want to do the show any longer. It's not for me at this time."

The announcement came shortly after Bravo announced its intention to revamp the entirety of RHONY with a brand-new cast. The original stars were expected to move to a "Legacy" series, which would continue the OG RHONY story while paving a new path for the next generation.

In October, Singer expressed her hesitancy over an RHONY all-stars series.

"I've been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never," Singer said on an episode of the Reality with the King podcast. "But I also feel like the Legacy, how can it be really good? The people who they're going to bring back are people they didn't want to renew anyway."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So now, what are you gonna call it?" she asked. "The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy?"

Related Articles
90 Day: Kris Moves to Columbia Without Meeting Jeymi to Pursue First ‘Openly’ Lesbian Relationship
'90 Day' : Kris Plans to Marry Girlfriend Jeymi — Whom She's Never Met — 9 Days After Moving to Colombia
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella 9th Annual Variety Charity Poker & Casino Night, Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jul 2019
Nikki Bella's 4-Week Crash Wedding Triggered a 'Panic Attack' for Her and Drove Artem Chigvintsev to Tears
Gossip Girl Series Finale
'Gossip Girl' Reboot Series Finale: Find Out How It Ended — Including Andy Cohen's Surprisingly Pivotal Role
Grey's Anatomy Recap
Kate Walsh Reflects on Her 'Elder Statesman' Role at 'Grey's Anatomy'
Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Give More Air to 'Toxic' Years-Long Feud in 'RHONJ' Season 13 Taglines
Abby Lee Miller
Abby Lee Miller Opens Up About Her 'Bittersweet' Decision to Sell the 'Dance Moms' Studio
'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey On How The Hit Show Tackles Tough Issues Facing Teens
'Ginny & Georgia' 's Brianne Howey Says Her Late Single Mom 'Had to Hustle' — Much Like Her Character
jessica williams; 2023 Winter TCA - "Shrinking" Portrait Session, Pasadena, United States - 18 Jan 2023
Why 'Shrinking' Star Jessica Williams Isn't Gunning for Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Job: 'I Really Love Acting'
Heather Gay Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Heather Gay Admits 'Humiliating' Truth About 'RHOSLC ' Black Eye as Bravo Confirms Investigation
Brie Bella (L) and Nikki Bella attend SiriusXM's Town Hall With The Bella Twins at SiriusXM Studios on November 19, 2021 in New York City.
Nikki Bella Dishes on 'Fun' Twin Moments (and 'a Lot of Champagne Breaks') with Brie During Wedding Planning
Caroline Stanbury, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Caroline Stanbury on Why She's 'All About' Fellow Housewife Larsa Pippen's Romance with Marcus Jordan
Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage during the Academy Museum Conversation at The Times Center, featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Brougher and Renzo Piano on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures) NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: Sunny Hostin during the "Whitney" New York Screening - Arrivals at the Whitby Hotel on June 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Whoopi Goldberg Chides 'View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin for Exposing Her Parents' Shotgun Wedding
Married at First Sight's Kirsten Is Not Happy After Shaq Delays Honeymoon for His Research Presentation
'MAFS' : Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
THE VIEW - The cast of Lee Daniels' "The Butler" featuring stars Oprah Winfrey, Forest Whitaker, Cuba Gooding Jr., Lenny Kravitz and David Oyelowo, appears on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The View," Friday, August 16, 2013. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 noon, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) SHERRI SHEPHERD, OPRAH WINFREY
Sherri Shepherd Recalls Her First Phone Call from Oprah Winfrey: 'I Almost Passed Out'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/kenya/?hl=en. Kenya Moore/Instagram
'RHOA' 's Kenya Moore Receives Birthday Flowers from Daughter and Estranged Husband on Her Big 5-2
How i met your father, Neil Patrick Harris
'HIMYF' Creators Tease 'Major Impact' Neil Patrick Harris's Return as Barney Will Have on New Series