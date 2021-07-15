The reality star has been a cast member on RHONY since its first season in 2008

Ramona Singer Denies That She Was Fired from The Real Housewives of New York City

It doesn't appear that Ramona Singer will be leaving her apple behind anytime soon.

"Did you get fired? Fans wanna know?" a social media user commented — captured by Comments by Bravo — on Singer's latest Instagram post, to which the TV personality responded, "Nope."

Bravo had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Singer has been on RHONY since it first debuted on Bravo in 2008. The current season 13 cast is rounded out by fellow longtime cast members Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, as well as Leah McSweeney and newcomer Eboni K. Williams.

She was also tapped to participate in an upcoming crossover Housewives series that will air on Peacock, starring Cynthia Bailey, de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore and Kyle Richards in addition to Singer.

In April, several stars of the hit Bravo franchise shared photos on Instagram boarding airplanes around the same time, hinting that production on the untitled show was underway.

"Off we go! ✈️🥂😉," Singer wrote at the time alongside a photo of herself smiling aboard a jet. The next day, she shared a snap of herself happily boarding another plane, writing, "Heading to paradise! 🌴🍹☀️."

During the current season of RHONY, Singer has been frequently called out by new cast member Williams, 37.

In the course of one argument, Singer and McSweeney, 38, had a debate about whether it's appropriate to candidly discuss sex among friends, leading de Lesseps, 56, to step in and suggest that using vulgar words did not align with their conservative values. Williams, in turn, voiced her disagreement with de Lesseps.

As the pair continued to go back and forth, Singer told her castmates to "bring it down" because her "ears are hurting." Williams then told Singer that her "white fragility is killing me right now," leading de Lesseps to warn the lawyer to not "go after" Singer's race since they didn't attack hers.