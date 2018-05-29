Ramona Singer Is 'Swollen and Bruised' After 'Upsetting' Car Accident in the Hamptons: Source

Ramona Singer is recovering after getting into a fender bender in the Hamptons over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 61, was heading east on Montauk Highway in her Maserati when she was involved in a four-car pileup, a source close to the star tells PEOPLE.

According to the insider, Singer was left injured in the accident and is “a little swollen and bruised” but recovering well.

“She was very shaken,” says the source. “It was very upsetting for her.”

A rep for the star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Page Six first reported the news of the accident.

Ramona Singer Monica Schipper/Getty

On Monday, Singer shared a photo of the backyard of her sprawling six-bedroom, six-bathroom Southhampton home — explaining that she was icing her injuries.

“It’s Memorial Day. Thanks to all who sacrificed,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “I’m sorry I did not put out flags earlier in recognition of this important day but I had a accident and been icing non stop.”

Singer recently renovated her Hampton’s home, which she’s owned for nearly 23 years. She revealed the finished product to DailyMailTV while giving them her tour of the space, explaining that she originally only wanted to update her kitchen but eventually turned her sleek, bright new style to the rest of the space.

The whole project — which Singer designed and shopped for by herself — took only six weeks.

“You have to stay on top of it, and you have to really pressure everyone to get things done,” she told DailyMailTV. “I was on their a–! And you know what? It got done.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.