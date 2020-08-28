Dorinda Medley appears to be on the receiving end of much of the drama during the season 12 reunion

Ramona Singer Calls Dorinda Medley 'Disgusting' in RHONY Reunion Trailer: 'Go to Church'

The season 12 reunion trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City is in — and the claws are out!

After a season filled with explosive drama and surprising exits, it seems the ladies have no interest in burying the hatchet in the first look at the upcoming (in-person!) reunion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dorinda Medley, who announced her exit from the franchise earlier this week, appeared to be on the receiving end on much of the drama.

"Do you regret the way you behaved?" Luann de Lesseps asks.

"You need to be accountable for your actions," Tinsley Mortimer shoots at Medley.

When Medley says she "apologizes," Mortimer says it's "too little too late."

But things only escalate when Medley and Ramona Singer — who have been buttting heads all season — start exchanging jabs.

"Go with your loser friends, they're a PSA statement for a facelift," Medley says to Singer. "Like yours."

"You are disgusting," Singer fires back. "Go to church."

In the clip, Singer and newcomer Leah McSweeney also get into it.

"Why did 10 people say they saw her body parts?" Singer demands.

"Because your friends are freaking blind!" shouts McSweeney.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of New York City Sophy Holland/Bravo

And in another surprising moment, Sonja Morgan is seen standing and shouting "STFU" ("shut the f--- up"), though who it was directed at is unclear.

The reunion marks Bravo's first in-person taping since the U.S. outbreak of the coronavirus in March. In the clip, the women are seated in individual chairs, spaced six feet apart, and are seen removing their masks after they sit down.

Earlier this week, Medley announced her decision to leave RHONY after five seasons.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she wrote on Instagram. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

She continued: "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"

A source told PEOPLE that Medley chose to leave the franchise.

"She was not fired — it was a mutual decision that was discussed and then ultimately made by both Dorinda and Bravo," the source said.

Mortimer, meanwhile, announced her exit earlier this year to move to Chicago.