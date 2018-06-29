Oops, She Did It Again! RHONY's Ramona Singer Channels Britney Spears on Lip Sync Battle

These Real Housewives stars channeled some pretty big names in an epic lip-sync battle.

Ramona Singer, star of Real Housewives of New York City, decided to bring the queen of pop back on stage by singing the Britney Spears classic, “Oops I Did It Again.” Singer, 61, even donned a the same skin-tight cherry red latex jumpsuit that Spears herself wore during the music video. (Singer also dressed as Spears for Halloween.)

Paramount Network

Her backup dancers wore their own bodysuits in varying shades of metallic. Singer can be seen playfully pushing the female dancers out of her limelight and dramatically busting a move. At one point, the RHONY star is even lifted into the air to sit on two dancers’ shoulders.

Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives of New Jersey battled back with a rendition of The Pussycat Dolls‘ ‘When I Grow Up.’

The RHONJ star matched her outfit to lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger’s getup, while her backup dancers wore similar costumes to those of the rest of the 2000s girl group. The ensemble was complete with a choreographed dance on the stage, which had been turned into a high school cafeteria. Co-host Chrissy Tiegen even wore a hairnet and held a lunch tray for the performance.

Lip Sync Battle airs at 10 p.m. ET, Thursdays on the Paramount Network.