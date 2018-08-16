Although Bethenny Frankel may have attended the funeral of Jill Zarin‘s late husband as a sign of respect, Ramona Singer thought the Skinnygirl mogul’s gesture was “opportunistic”

In January, Jill announced her husband Bobby Zarin’s passing in a family statement on her official website, revealing that he died surrounded by his family. When Frankel learned the tragic news, she was in Aspen, Colorado, but didn’t hesitate to swiftly return to New York City to say her final goodbye to Bobby.

Bobby Zarin and Jill Zarin Dave Kotinsky/Getty

At the time of Bobby’s death, the former BFFs were still at odds, but when Frankel reunited with Jill at the service, an olive branch was extended between the duo.

“It was a big surprise,” Frankel, 47, told host Andy Cohen of reconnecting with Jill in a sneak peek at the Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion. “I was in Aspen, it was Martin Luther King weekend and I thought I did really love Bobby, I did have a relationship with him and I was definitely conflicted. Once I knew it, what was I going to do, sit in Aspen? Like I knew that the funeral was happening and so I said, ‘You know what, I will never regret going, but I will possibly regret not going.’ ”

While Jill, 54, may have viewed Frankel’s attendance at the funeral as a peacemaking gesture, Singer thought otherwise. During the reunion, cameras caught Singer calling Frankel “opportunistic” in a whisper to Dorinda Medley.

Bethenny Frankel (L) and Jill Zarin are seen departing from the funeral for Bobby Zarin Gotham/GC Images

During the funeral, Frankel stood at the back and as she was walking out to go downstairs, she ran into Jill, who told her, “Bobby loved you and I’m so glad you’re here,” according to Frankel. The duo also spoke once more outside and has since been texting.

But Singer had a different perspective on Frankel and Jill’s reunion. “What I thought was really bizarre, I’m just jumping right in now, is that your told the production crew you wanted to film it. We all went without really wanting to film it and we didn’t even know you were filming it,” she said.

At that moment, Cohen came to Frankel’s defense and set the record straight: “Actually, we were invited by Jill. We wanted to cover the funeral.”

When Singer attempted to further share her opinion on Frankel’s intentions — “Actually, I said to Bethenny, ‘Speak to Jill first’ because I was there, and she spoke to her and then when the cameras were there, she jumped out of the car to be on camera,” said Singer — Cohen further defended Frankel.

“Good, and I’m glad she did because I wanted to see that,” said Cohen.

Jill Zarin Gives Moving Eulogy at Bobby's Funeral: 'I Wasn't Sure If I Could Stand Up Here'

Following Bobby’s funeral, Jill opened up to PEOPLE about the special moment she shared with Frankel.

“When we talked, she said, ‘I loved Bobby,’” Jill said.

“She said, ‘I got very emotional, I didn’t expect that and I cried,’” she added.

Jill then took the opportunity to share with Frankel that “one of Bobby’s wishes was that we become friends again and that the whole feud would be over.”

“Bobby loved Bethenny,” she continued, adding that her husband “thought a lot of what happened was my fault.”

Although Jill said, “he didn’t want to interfere,” she recalled how Bobby thought there was “absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t be friends,” pointing out “that we loved each other at one point.”

The three-part Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion kicks off Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.