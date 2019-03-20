Ramona Singer is apologizing for “thoughtless comments” she made about Bethenny Frankel‘s late boyfriend Dennis Shields after his death.

In a preview of Wednesday’s night episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Singer, 62, claimed that Shields “was on drugs” before he died of a suspected drug overdose last summer.

“How smart can Dennis be? I mean, he was on drugs,” Singer said to her castmates in the trailer footage, which was filmed three weeks after Shields’ death.

Ahead of the episode, Singer apologized to both Frankel and Shields’ family for making the comments.

“I cringed when I saw what I said about Dennis in tonight’s episode. It definitely wasn’t one of my finer moments,” Singer wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I respected and liked him very much and I sincerely apologize to his family and Bethenny for my thoughtless comments,” she wrote.

The episode’s airing — and Singer’s apology — comes seven months after Shields was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment on Aug. 10. He was 51.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office announced that an autopsy was not performed on his body due to a “religious objection.” Thus, his cause of death has been ruled undetermined. (Frankel declined to comment via a rep.)

“It’s been very, very hard, I love him very much,” Frankel told PEOPLE in August about her loss during the launch of her SkinnyGirl Jeans line. “He’s very much a part of me and he’s very much a part of this [launch]. He was very involved in my endeavors.”

“He would be so excited. I can hear him saying, ‘How many did you sell?’ and ‘I can’t believe you sold out.’ And he would be checking the numbers and checking the website,” she continued. “He’s here and I just know he would be so proud and a cheerleader.”

Of the grieving process, Frankel, 48, said: “It’s like [Hurricane] Florence, it’s a storm and you must go through it. It’s not one of these things you can avoid and you have to go through it and deal with it and hopefully, you come out stronger on the other side.”

Frankel and Shields began dating in 2016, three years after she filed for divorce from Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares 8-year-old daughter Bryn.

They first met nearly 30 years ago when he dated (and later married) Jill Shields, one of Frankel’s high school friends. Though Frankel did not stay in touch with her classmate (“We’ve spoken three times in 25 years,” she previously told PEOPLE), Frankel and Shields shared other mutual pals.

Last week, in a preview of this week’s episode of RHONY, Frankel revealed to costar Dorinda Medley that Shields had asked her to marry him.

“He proposed on April 25 … I didn’t tell anybody that,” Frankel told Medley, 54, before showing her the massive ring.

“I didn’t know that,” Medley said in response.

“We had our own private engagement and our own private, like, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to do this,’ ” Frankel said back.

When asked if her daughter with Hoppy knew, the Skinnygirl mogul said: “He bought Bryn a ring, too.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.