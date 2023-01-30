Ramón Rodríguez on His New Crime Drama 'Will Trent' — and Why He Loves His Character's 'Quirky' Side

"I adore him. I think he's just a very complicated human being that is doing his best to navigate the world," Ramón Rodríguez tells PEOPLE of his character, Will, in ABC's new series Will Trent

By
Published on January 30, 2023 06:05 PM
RAMÓN RODRÍGUEZ
Photo: Matt Miller/ABC

Ramón Rodríguez has a lot of respect for his "quirky" character in ABC's new series Will Trent.

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actor, 43, opens up about taking on the lead character in ABC's newest crime drama — a series based on Karin Slaughter's Atlanta-set detective novels — and why he finds his unique character is so lovable.

"This is a crime drama that has a lot of heart and doesn't take itself so serious," Rodríguez says of the series, which premiered on Jan. 3. "It laughs at itself at times. I think that's the fine line only that we've been able to spar. There's some seriousness, there's some drama, but yet we are able to thread the needle with including some humor in there and levity."

"And there'll be some action with some of the cases," he adds. "And these cases oftentimes, which is important, are impacting our characters personally somehow and emotionally, or revealing something about our characters, which, that to me, is a fun way to take the idea of a procedural but make it feel serialized."

RAMÓN RODRÍGUEZ, IANTHA RICHARDSON
Matt Miller/ABC

When it comes to his character Will, a special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Rodríguez — who previously starred in Showtime's The Affair from 2018 to 2019 — says that while he comes with a lot of baggage, he admires his resilience.

"Will is an underdog," he explains. "He's someone that grew up in the Atlanta foster care system. There's a lot of trauma that this guy had to suffer. He suffered from physical abuse, verbal abuse, and not being told he was intelligent because he was dyslexic. There's all of this trauma that this guy was bearing and caring."

"Another thing that I loved was his resilience, despite everything he'd been through," he continues. "He found a way to use what he's been through, and even the scar that he has on his body, his proof of what he has been through. But he found a way to use his experience."

The actor adds: "I love how he interprets the crime scene visually and how he can put his story together. He found a way to try to do the right thing and help others by his very unique perspective on the world. He can walk on a crime scene and read it like nobody else."

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Actor Ramon Rodriguez attends the "Megan Leavey" World Premiere at Yankee Stadium on June 5, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
J. Kempin/Getty

Rodríguez says the series — which also stars Erika Christensen, who plays a recovering addict and undercover detective Angie, and Jake McLaughlin as Angie's partner — does a great job at leaving fans wanting more.

"I thought [the showrunners] did a great job in the pilot starting off and meeting Will, who is a bit of a loner and a bit quirky and a bit different, but has a huge heart," Rodríguez shares. "And we see that because he adopted a Chihuahua in the first scene that we meet him in."

"When I read that scene, I was like, 'Okay, this has got me hooked. This character has a lot of heart,'" he recalls. "I'd already known the troubled past, but when I read that scene, he got me. As I kept getting to know him and doing research and learning about dyslexia — I love this character. I adore him. I think he's just a very complicated human being that is doing his best to navigate the world."

While Rodríguez couldn't be more proud of the series, he has his heart set on big goals for the future.

"I want to have my company that gets to create and produce television and film and open doors for other people, but specifically Latinx storytellers, filmmakers, and writers," he says. "I want to be able to really project that and create that space and an avenue for our people to tell our stories authentically and honestly. I know there's a big void and we hear a lot of talk about it, about the business and people wanted to get Latino stories told, and Latinx stories told out there, I want to be a real advocate. I'd like to just be a part of the solution that helps change that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Will Trent airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
Harry Shum Jr. on the red carpet for "Broadcast Signal Intrusion" during the 57th Chicago International Film Festival at the AMC River East Theater on October 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images); Ellen Pompeo attends the "Grey's Anatomy" Wrap Celebration at Dream Hollywood on May 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Harry Shum Jr. Says Seeing Ellen Pompeo Leave 'Grey's Anatomy' Was 'Like Watching History Being Made'
Anna Faris
Anna Faris Says Taking Time Away from Acting Wasn't a 'Conscious' Decision — but 'It Felt Great'
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth. credit line – Elizabeth Messina
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth on Their '90210' -Inspired Home Decor Line — and Lifelong Bond: 'We're Sisters'
Cristo Fernandez arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernández Teases Season 3: 'All the Characters Will Have Different Resolutions'
Real Housewives of Dubai Star Nia Ali Exits Series After 1 Season
'Real Housewives of Dubai' Star Nina Ali Exits Series After 1 Season: 'It Was an Honor'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Amy Acker attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "American Underdog" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Amy Acker Says 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Upcoming Freeform Series 'The Watchful Eye'
Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Questions If She Is Attracted to Mike’s Personality Despite Him Being 'A Breath of Fresh Air'
Darcey Silva and New Guy Mike Get Sensual with Chocolate on a Date: 'I Want Him to Lick It Right'
01/27/2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are spotted kissing and embracing on the evening that news reports that they are out at GMA. The embattled anchors were pictured leaving a restaurant together where they could not contain themselves as they engaged in a very public display of PDA. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Seen Embracing in Los Angeles Hours After ABC Exit
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=726308138600130&set=pcb.726308181933459. Lindsey Knickerbocker/Facebook; NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Tammy Knickerbocker from Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" poses at the "Project Runway" Season Four Kick Off at Lincoln Center Plaza on November 6, 2007 in New York, NY. (Photo by Steven Henry/Getty Images)
'RHOC' Alum Tammy Knickerbocker Says Missing Daughter Lindsey Is 'Okay': 'I Finally Heard from Her'
Michael B. Jordan attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); Lori Harvey attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry)
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on 'SNL' : It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Camila Mendes attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Rudy Mancuso attends the gift lounge during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on November 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for LARAS)
Camila Mendes Says She's 'Still in the Honeymoon' Phase of Rumored Relationship with Rudy Mancuso
Jinger Duggar rollout
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Opens Up About Finding New Perspective on Alcohol, Birth Control and Courtship Rules
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Agree to 'Move On' from ABC News 2 Months After Relationship Was Made Public
GMA3: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - 10/5/21 - Show coverage of GMA3: What You Need to Know on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (Photo by Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
'Devastated' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Near End of Mediation, Fear They Can't 'Possibly Be Put Back on Air'
Naked and Afraid
'Naked and Afraid' Returns with Alligators, Tears and an Ant Bite in a Very Compromising Place
the bachelor
'Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Front-Runner Brianna Tears Up as She Expresses 'Insecurity, Nervousness' to Zach