The No Time to Die actor was joined by James Bond costar Daniel Craig and musical guest Young Thug for his Saturday Night Live debut

Rami Malek Pokes Fun at His 'Resting Villain Face' as SNL Takes on Squid Game

Live from New York... it's Rami Malek!

The No Time to Die star kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with a monologue all about his "resting villain face" on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Malek, 40, identified with a number of famous movie villains while onstage, including Scar, Hannibal Lecter, the shark from Jaws, Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, Darth Vader, Freddy Krueger, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, and, of course, Bambi.

The Mr. Robot actor also used his SNL introduction to give fans a glimpse into his personal life as the son of Egyptian immigrants growing up in the San Fernando Valley. Malek praised his twin brother's career as a teacher as well as his sister's vital job as an ER doctor — but he's still the Oscar winner.

Later in the episode, Malek and Pete Davidson found themselves down on their luck in what looked like a classic music video sketch.

However, things took a turn when it was revealed they were actually doing their own version of the Netflix smash hit, Squid Game.

Davidson took on No. 456 in the country music-inspired clip that had striking similarities to the costumes and set design of the South Korean survival drama.

In addition to musical guest Young Thug, the other standout moments from the night came from surprise cameos from Malek's James Bond costar, Daniel Craig.

Two-time SNL host Craig popped up for not one, but two separate sketches; one opposite Cecily Strong, and another honoring Prince with Malek and Kenan Thompson.

Former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis will take on hosting duties next weekend with musical guest Brandi Carlile.