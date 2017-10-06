Comedians are mourning Ralphie May after the stand-up comic died from cardiac arrest on Friday morning

Chris Rock, Bob Saget, Dane Cook and More Remember Ralphie May: You 'Were One of the Nicest and Kindest Out There'

“Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had canceled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover,” May’s manager said in a statement. “Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.”

“Two days ago he won the Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo and had performances throughout the remainder of 2017 as part of his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas,” his manager continued.

Stars including Chris Rock, Bob Saget, Dane Cook and more shared their memories of the late comedian on social media.

“Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there,” wrote Larry the Cable Guy in a series of tweets about May’s death.

“Ralphie was one of the first people to congratulate me when I started filming blue collar tv. I’ll miss knowing he’s not out there anymore,” he added. “Thanks for your kindness, Ralphie.”

May competed in the first season of Last Comic Standing in 2003, finishing in second place. The comedian went on to record multiple comedy specials for Comedy Central and Netflix, including Girth of a Nation.