Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio Revisits the Making of The Karate Kid in Upcoming Memoir — See the Cover!

Ralph Macchio's memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, will be published by Dutton on Oct. 18, PEOPLE can exclusively announce

After 38 years, fans of the classic film The Karate Kid will get all of their questions answered by Ralph Macchio himself.

On Wednesday, the star revealed that his memoir Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me will be published by Dutton on Oct. 18, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

"Ultimately, with Waxing On, I wanted to tell my story from the unique perspective of walking in these shoes for close to 40 years now," Macchio, 60, tells PEOPLE in an email interview.

"Daniel LaRusso has become such a fixture of pop culture and The Karate Kid film has continued to inspire on a human level ever since its debut in 1984," he continues. "I sought to celebrate all that it has given to me."

In the 1980s, Macchio moved audiences with his portrayal of bullied teen Daniel LaRusso, who learns the art of karate and self-confidence with the help of Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in the original film. Decades and multiple sequels later, Macchio has reprised his role in the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai, which started streaming in 2018.

Now that he's wearing his obi (karate belt) once again, Macchio thought it was the perfect time to revisit his experiences filming the original movie.

"I wrote the lion's share of the book in between shooting days on seasons 4 and 5 of the Cobra Kai series," Macchio explains. "It was quite an emotional journey diving into the memories and experiences of getting the role and the making of the original film; my relationships with the extraordinary filmmakers and castmates. The magic of Mr. Miyagi."

In Waxing On, Macchio reflects on what it was like to create The Karate Kid — from auditioning to helping create the film's most memorable moments (like that final crane kick!) — as well as its long-lasting impact on American culture and his own life.

"I segue into the humbling afterlife of the late '80s and '90s with humor and honesty, zeroing in on a few do-over's I might have wished I'd had," writes Macchio via email. "Touching on the theories and debates from the original film that play into the huge success of the current Cobra Kai series was enjoyable to tackle in the writing process."

Macchio explains that he'll also share the lessons he's learned "from this amazing voyage that continue to affect my life and inspire me to this day."

"The Karate Kid has remained relevant for decades. It has been the gift that keeps on giving," he adds. "With Waxing On, I get to share my perspective on all of it."