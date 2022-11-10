Rainn Wilson Changes Name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to Advocate for Global Warming

Rainn Wilson takes climate change as seriously as Dwight Schrute takes office safety.

The comedian announced he's changing his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson, though he hasn't made the change legally. As for the reason behind the unexpected shift, the Office alum partnered with Arctic Basecamp — where he also serves as a board member — to bring awareness to the melting ice caps in the Arctic. This matter can impact weather around the globe.

"Sorry to get so dark so quick," the 56-year-old actor said after announcing the name in a video shared on his Twitter account. "You see, what happens in the arctic doesn't stay in the arctic. As the polar caps melt, it drives up risks throughout the world — including extreme weather events that affect all of us."

To further the point, Wilson has made his name adjustment online. His social media now includes his new moniker.

"So, as a cheap little stunt to help save planet earth, I've changed my name on Twitter, Instagram, and even on my fancy writing paper," he said, showing another name change — this time, Acid Rainn Kills Trees Wilson.

Wilson didn't stop there. He encouraged other celebrities to change their names in solidarity — and even suggested a few.

"Cardi the Arctic B Melting," Wilson suggested along with, "Jack Black Carbon is Killing Us," "Ty-phoons Are Increasing Burrell," "Amy Poehler Bears are Endangered" "Harrison 'Why Not Drive an Electric?' Ford," and "Samuel Earth's Getting Hot as L. Jackson."

Wilson is notably still going by his born name on Twitter, though he confirmed it wasn't by choice. "P.S. THEY WON'T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BECAUSE, ELON!" he tweeted, referencing new Twitter owner Elon Musk's new rule that prohibits name-changing.

However fun the advocacy, Wilson confirmed the name change isn't to be taken lightly.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This is not a joke," he said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks including extreme weather events around the globe."

Those who also want to participate can change their name on Arcticrisk.org.

Wilson's name change comes ahead of the COP27 summit. The conference begins this week in Egypt and will bring people across the world together to discuss ways to slow down global warming.