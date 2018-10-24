New Reality Show Racing Wives Follows the Spouses of NASCAR Stars Like Kurt and Kyle Busch

CMT is adding two exciting new reality shows to its slate — and bringing back a fan-favorite!

The network announced exclusively to PEOPLE on Wednesday that its winter lineup will include Racing Wives, an hour-long docu-series about the opulent lifestyles of the wives of top race car drivers, including Kurt and Kyle Busch. It also revealed the premiere dates for the highly anticipated Wife Swap revival and the second season of Music City, from the creator of The Hills. The shows will all air on Thursday nights.

Racing Wives takes place in Lake Norman, North Carolina (outside Charlotte), and stars sisters-in-law Ashley and Samantha Busch, married to Kurt and Kyle Busch. Based on the preview clip above, the show will be packed with plenty of drama between the wives, who are all about their families and the “monster models,” who spend most of their time cheering the drivers on the track. The show also features a female driver, Amber Balcaen. It premieres Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

CMT is also reviving Wife Swap, the hit series that ran from 2004 to 2010 on ABC. It will show what happens when two families of different geographical and social backgrounds switch spouses and try to find common ground. During each switch, the new spouses first have to follow the rules of their new household before they get to make their own. The revival plans to address controversial topics like politics, money, gender and race. The one-hour, 10-episode series premieres on Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

Music City is returning to Thursday nights on CMT for a 10-episode second season. Set in Nashville, the reality show follows young adults trying to make it as country stars while also navigating their love lives. Returning cast members include Kerry, and his wife, Rachyl, personal trainer Jackson, and his cousin, pageant queen Alexandra, as well as musicians Jessica and Alisa. The new faces will be Rachyl and Kerry’s old friend Jeremiah, Kerry’s new manager Tori, Jackson’s childhood friend Stephen, who helps him navigate his relationships with girlfriend Baylee, and close friends Molly and Alexandra. Music City’s second season premieres Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.