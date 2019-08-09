Racing Wives' Samantha Busch Says She 'Can't Do Business' with Prospective Driver Amber Balcaen

Kyle Busch Motors’ first prospective female driver, Amber Balcaen, is struggling to learns the ins and outs of the NASCAR world.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode of Racing Wives, Amber finds herself on the bad side of Samantha Busch, the manager of KBM and wife of NASCAR champion Kyle Busch.

During KMB’s fan day, where the drivers are greeted by fans to take pictures and sign autographs, Amber draws the ire of Samantha, 38, when she decides to take a seat at the table to greet the fans, despite not officially being named a racer for the company yet.

“Something I have always loved about this sport is being able to connect with the fans,” Amber says in a confessional interview. “Especially as a female, I remember when I was a little girl and the fist time that I met a female driver, it was everything to me. If I knew that I could have that impact on another person, I want to be able to make that impact.”

When Samantha notices that Amber is quite comfortable seated at the table with the other drivers, she asks for another employee to escort Amber away.

“Can you guys please get Amber out of here,” Samantha says. “She’s not an officially KBM driver, so I don’t want to like throw people off like she’s already racing for us.”

As Amber is escorted to a private room, Samantha vents about her building frustrations with the young racer in a confessional. “Honestly, if you were supposed to be in our driver lineup, I would’ve prepped you. I would’ve told you the time to come, I would’ve given you the right polo. I would’ve had your hero card there.”

“There are so many things that I would have done, and when none of those happened, It blows my mind that she thought that was the appropriate place to go,” Samantha continues in a confessional. “I may have been bothered with Amber’s antics before by doing a shot, but this, now I am just fed up.”

Samantha decides to air out her frustrations with Amber in person, and joins her in a private room for a one-on-one conversation.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Samantha begins. “I’m not gonna lie, I feel like I am really trying to put myself out there for you. I have told you I believe in you and you’re my girl. Honestly, what were you thinking down there?”

“The fans did recognize me, and they were like “oh, Amber, you race too,'” Amber replies.

“But it wasn’t anybody else’s hero cards or anything,” Samantha snaps back, leading Amber to explain that she was “handing out Harrison’s hero cards,” which doesn’t sit well with her boss.

“But you do not sit there and pass out another driver’s car,” Samantha says. “You are never going to be taken as their equal if you are doing stuff like that.”

“I thought that Sam had asked someone to ask me to sit there,” Amber clarifies in an confessional interview. “I thought that was my role at that point.”

Amber apologizes to Samantha, and insists that she wishes she could “redo the whole thing.”

“But it’s been a number of things,” Samantha goes on. “It was the catwalk, it was the singing. If we’re gonna be working this way, it’s never going to work, and I’m not gonna be able to do business with you.”

“Well, I really apologize for that,” Amber says. “I walked in here and I was really overwhelmed and then someone told me to sit and I didn’t know if I should or not, and I should have just came to you and double-checked first. A part of me really misses this, like I want to be a driver there. I want to be a driver here, I want to sit at the table and be a driver and sign autographs. That is what I’ve done my whole life.”

In a confessional, Samantha continues to air her frustrations with the prospective driver, saying, “I just really need to take a break with Amber and the whole business venture and reevaluate if this is who I want to choose as my first female driver at KBM.”

“If this is what it’s like doing business with you, I can’t do business with you,” Samantha says to Amber, which ends the conversation on an awkward note as Samantha steps out of the room and leaves Amber frazzled.

“I am devastated right now,” Amber says in a confessional. “Like, did this just ruin my career?”

Racing Wives, which premiered last week, puts the spotlight on Samantha, Ashley Busch (Samantha’s sister-in-law), Whitney Dillon and Mariel Swan in their daily lives as the wives of famous NASCAR drivers.

Racing Wives airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.