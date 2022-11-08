Rachel Recchia Reveals What She's 'Grateful' for in Gabby Windey's Split from Erich Schwer

Windey and Schwer recently ended their engagement after she accepted his proposal on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September

By
Published on November 8, 2022 07:27 PM
THE BACHELOR
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Photo: Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia will always be there for her Bachelorette co-lead Gabby Windey.

During an appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the 26-year-old reality star said she is thankful that Windey, 31, is keeping busy by competing on Dancing with the Stars amid her split from fiancé Erich Schwer.

"She is so busy right now, which in a way, I'm super grateful for this for her, because I think it's really helpful to throw yourself into something," Recchia told co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young. "She really is practicing all day, every single day."

Rachel Recchia arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David Becker/Getty

Recchia revealed she has stayed in touch with Windey and has made every effort to be in the DWTS ballroom to watch her compete.

"As much as we can talk and exchange texts we do, and I go and support her in person really any chance I can get," she shared. "Whatever support and whatever she needs right now, I'm going to try to give to her, just because we all know how difficult it is, especially in the public eye."

Recchia — who also split from fiancé Tino Franco, who she met on the ABC reality show — continued, "I'm just happy she has something to focus on instead of just whatever is happening behind the scenes."

GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Craig Sjodin/ABC

PEOPLE confirmed on Friday that Windey and Schwer ended their engagement after she accepted his proposal on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022.

The decision to end their relationship came after Windey revealed that the couple was focusing on their individual goals while she competed on season 31 of the Disney+ series.

After being asked whether she and Schwer were still together, Windey told Fox News, "I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to Windey's comment, fans had been speculating about the status of the couple's relationship. The former Bachelorette was spotted without her engagement ring on DWTS while Schwer was not seen in the ballroom after supporting his fiancé in early weeks of the competition.

Related Articles
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Splits from Fiancé Erich Schwer
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Pursuing 'Individual Interests and Supporting Each Other from Afar'
JESSE PALMER, GABBY WINDEY and ERICH THE BACHELORETTE
Jesse Palmer Says Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Trying to 'Work Through Things' After Broken Engagement
Rachel Recchia arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rachel Recchia Is Dating Again After Devastating Bachelorette Breakup: 'Obviously Taking It Slow'
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Gabby Windey Says Fiancé Erich Is 'Supportive' of Her Getting Super Close with Val Chmerkovskiy on 'DWTS'
Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
All the Gorgeous Photos from 'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's PEOPLE Interview
RACHEL RECCHIA
Rachel Recchia Says No One 'Deserves' What She Went Through with Tino: 'All I Wanted' Was 'an Apology'
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Zach Shallcross; Rachel Recchia; Aven Jone
Zach Shallcross Says Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Had a 'Spark' on 'Bachelorette' Finale
1362THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'
Bachelorette Gabby’s Oval Diamond Ring from erich schwer
The Stories Behind Gabby Windey's and Rachel Recchia's Engagement Rings on the 'Bachelorette' Finale
Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Rachel Recchia Wants to 'Move on with My Life' After Tino's Infidelity: 'I Still Believe in Love'
Bachelorette Alum Tino Franco Says Aven Jones 'Reached Out' to Apologize After Awkward Finale Moment
'Bachelorette' Alum Tino Franco Says Aven Jones 'Reached Out' to Apologize After Awkward Finale Moment
RACHEL RECCHIA, AVEN on The Bachelorette
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Are 'Seeing Where Things Go' After 'Bachelorette' Finale Heartbreak
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says 'It's Been Amazing' Having Fiancé Erich Schwer Cheer Her on at 'DWTS'
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
With Gabby Windey Reduced to Tears in Tense Preview, Will Rachel End Up the 'Only Bachelorette'?