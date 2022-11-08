Rachel Recchia Reveals What She's 'Grateful' for in Gabby Windey's Split from Erich Schwer

Rachel Recchia will always be there for her Bachelorette co-lead Gabby Windey.

During an appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the 26-year-old reality star said she is thankful that Windey, 31, is keeping busy by competing on Dancing with the Stars amid her split from fiancé Erich Schwer.

"She is so busy right now, which in a way, I'm super grateful for this for her, because I think it's really helpful to throw yourself into something," Recchia told co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young. "She really is practicing all day, every single day."

Recchia revealed she has stayed in touch with Windey and has made every effort to be in the DWTS ballroom to watch her compete.

"As much as we can talk and exchange texts we do, and I go and support her in person really any chance I can get," she shared. "Whatever support and whatever she needs right now, I'm going to try to give to her, just because we all know how difficult it is, especially in the public eye."

Recchia — who also split from fiancé Tino Franco, who she met on the ABC reality show — continued, "I'm just happy she has something to focus on instead of just whatever is happening behind the scenes."

PEOPLE confirmed on Friday that Windey and Schwer ended their engagement after she accepted his proposal on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022.

The decision to end their relationship came after Windey revealed that the couple was focusing on their individual goals while she competed on season 31 of the Disney+ series.

After being asked whether she and Schwer were still together, Windey told Fox News, "I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

Prior to Windey's comment, fans had been speculating about the status of the couple's relationship. The former Bachelorette was spotted without her engagement ring on DWTS while Schwer was not seen in the ballroom after supporting his fiancé in early weeks of the competition.