Rachel Recchia Is Dating Again After Devastating Bachelorette Breakup: 'Obviously Taking It Slow'

The former Bachelorette said the mystery man was "a random person" who "slid into the DMs"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 03:04 PM

Rachel Recchia is dipping her toes back into the dating world.

The former Bachelorette star opened up about her post-show dating life during an appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

"Well, obviously taking it slow, but I actually did go on a date last week," Recchia, 26, told co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young. "It did go well and there is a second date in the future."

Recchia said the mystery man was "a random person" who "slid into the DMs."

"We just went and got coffee. It was casual," she added.

Asked whether the pair kissed, Recchia played coy and said, "Maybe!"

Regarding her love life's future, Recchia said she's still open to the possibility of dating other men. The reality star even addressed the likelihood she'd ever appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

"I will go if Michelle goes down with me," she said. "I will not go without her."

Rachel Recchia arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David Becker/Getty

Recchia was a contestant on Clayton Echard's Bachelor season before becoming co-Bachelorettes with Gabby Windey. In the season finale of her season with Windey, the pilot got engaged to Tino Franco, but the pair's split was revealed later that episode after Franco admitted to kissing another woman.

"I was under the impression we were pretty much done," Franco said to Recchia. "But then we started on the right trajectory. You started seeing therapy. You did amazing. You did everything I asked. So as it went on, you know, I kind of just tried to forgive myself, bury it, just not get in your hair over something so tiny."

Bachelorette Alum Tino Franco Says Aven Jones 'Reached Out' to Apologize After Awkward Finale Moment
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

After Recchia had a tense confrontation with Franco during the finale's After the Final Rose segment, her runner-up, Aven Jones, made an appearance and asked to catch up.

Later giving an update on her connection with Jones, Recchia said on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast: "I just care about him so much that I genuinely just want him to be happy in whatever capacity that is with me or, like, whatever it is. I just really want to see him just thriving."

"So what's to come? I don't know. I mean, I'm definitely open to seeing what happens but it's two people, we've been through so much," she continued. "I just got back to L.A. from everything that happened [on the] show — New York, I was in Vegas. So I think we're both kind of just going to see where it goes — if it goes anywhere."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In that same podcast interview, Recchia told Bristowe, 37, that she was "not actively trying to date at all."

"But I do feel like I'm not in a position where I'm, like, so broken that I need months to heal. That's the consensus I've seen online — 'she needs to heal,'" she said. "I'm OK. I've been doing the work. And I've been broken up with [Tino] since before you guys knew. So I do feel like I am in the spot where I do want that, but I'm not, like, on the dating apps. … I don't want to start doing that yet."

Related Articles
Bachelorette Alum Tino Franco Says Aven Jones 'Reached Out' to Apologize After Awkward Finale Moment
'Bachelorette' Alum Tino Franco Says Aven Jones 'Reached Out' to Apologize After Awkward Finale Moment
RACHEL RECCHIA, AVEN on The Bachelorette
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Are 'Seeing Where Things Go' After 'Bachelorette' Finale Heartbreak
Zach Shallcross; Rachel Recchia; Aven Jone
Zach Shallcross Says Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Had a 'Spark' on 'Bachelorette' Finale
1362THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABCs Bachelor in Paradise. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPOHUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
Rachel Recchia Pops Up in Sizzling 'Bachelor in Paradise' Teaser for Upcoming 8th Season
RACHEL RECCHIA
Rachel Recchia Says No One 'Deserves' What She Went Through with Tino: 'All I Wanted' Was 'an Apology'
Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Rachel Recchia Wants to 'Move on with My Life' After Tino's Infidelity: 'I Still Believe in Love'
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel and Tino Get Engaged — Then Split Following Infidelity
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Announce Split: 'Not an Easy Time for Either of Us'
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
With Gabby Windey Reduced to Tears in Tense Preview, Will Rachel End Up the 'Only Bachelorette'?
Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
All the Gorgeous Photos from 'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's PEOPLE Interview
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'
Gabby Windey
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Worries 'My Person Might Not Be Here' During Fantasy Suite Week
THE BACHELOR
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel Recchia Thinks She Found 'My Happy Ending' After Last Hometown Date
The Bachelorette: Fantasy Suite Dates Have Men 'Completely Lost Right Now': 'He's Not Ready'
'The Bachelorette' 's Fantasy Suite Dates Become a 'Wake Up Call' for Gabby and Rachel: 'He's Not Ready'
Gabby Windey
'The Bachelorette' : Gabby's Cocktail Party Is Canceled Following 'a Situation' with One of Her Suitors