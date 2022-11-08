Rachel Recchia Is Dating Again After Devastating Bachelorette Breakup: 'Obviously Taking It Slow'

Rachel Recchia is dipping her toes back into the dating world.

The former Bachelorette star opened up about her post-show dating life during an appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

"Well, obviously taking it slow, but I actually did go on a date last week," Recchia, 26, told co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young. "It did go well and there is a second date in the future."

Recchia said the mystery man was "a random person" who "slid into the DMs."

"We just went and got coffee. It was casual," she added.

Asked whether the pair kissed, Recchia played coy and said, "Maybe!"

Regarding her love life's future, Recchia said she's still open to the possibility of dating other men. The reality star even addressed the likelihood she'd ever appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

"I will go if Michelle goes down with me," she said. "I will not go without her."

Recchia was a contestant on Clayton Echard's Bachelor season before becoming co-Bachelorettes with Gabby Windey. In the season finale of her season with Windey, the pilot got engaged to Tino Franco, but the pair's split was revealed later that episode after Franco admitted to kissing another woman.

"I was under the impression we were pretty much done," Franco said to Recchia. "But then we started on the right trajectory. You started seeing therapy. You did amazing. You did everything I asked. So as it went on, you know, I kind of just tried to forgive myself, bury it, just not get in your hair over something so tiny."

After Recchia had a tense confrontation with Franco during the finale's After the Final Rose segment, her runner-up, Aven Jones, made an appearance and asked to catch up.

Later giving an update on her connection with Jones, Recchia said on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast: "I just care about him so much that I genuinely just want him to be happy in whatever capacity that is with me or, like, whatever it is. I just really want to see him just thriving."

"So what's to come? I don't know. I mean, I'm definitely open to seeing what happens but it's two people, we've been through so much," she continued. "I just got back to L.A. from everything that happened [on the] show — New York, I was in Vegas. So I think we're both kind of just going to see where it goes — if it goes anywhere."

In that same podcast interview, Recchia told Bristowe, 37, that she was "not actively trying to date at all."

"But I do feel like I'm not in a position where I'm, like, so broken that I need months to heal. That's the consensus I've seen online — 'she needs to heal,'" she said. "I'm OK. I've been doing the work. And I've been broken up with [Tino] since before you guys knew. So I do feel like I am in the spot where I do want that, but I'm not, like, on the dating apps. … I don't want to start doing that yet."