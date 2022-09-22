Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Are 'Seeing Where Things Go' After 'Bachelorette' Finale Heartbreak

There's still hope for Rachel Recchia's love story.

The Bachelorette confirmed she's open to pursuing a connection with Aven Jones after the series wrapped. "Right now, we are going to see where things go," Rachel, 26, said on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday.

The confirmation of a continued romance comes after Aven — Rachel's runner up — interrupted her painful After the Final Rose conversation with ex-fiancé Tino Franco.

"You don't really deserve any of this," Aven said as he approached Rachel on stage. "Anything that happened between any of us. I was just wondering if you wanted to maybe get out of here and just catch up?"

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Rachel stood up and left the set with Aven, saying she'd "love nothing more."

Turns out, Rachel and Aven did catch up — and they didn't bring Bachelorette production with them. "We went outside to talk without the microphones on," Rachel added. "He wanted to support me through this hard time. He has been so incredible."

When asked by Ryan Seacrest if the pair went on a "romantic date" she responded: "We didn't, but maybe we will."

When Aven joined Rachel on stage, the Bachelorette was in conversation with Tino — the man who proposed to her on the series, but cheated on her after filming ended. After their breakup unfolded on screen, they updated viewers on their connection — or lack of — after the split.

Rachel Recchia and Tino. Craig Sjodin/abc

"What I did was wrong," Tino said during their reunion on stage. "You deserve better and I'm really, really sorry."

"You completely shattered everything," Rachel responded. "You broke my heart."

During their breakup, Tino admitted to kissing another woman, with whom he'd connected before filming. At the time, he said the reason was distance on Rachel's end, as the Bachelorette was going through a rough personal time.

"I was under the impression we were pretty much done," Tino said. "But then we started on the right trajectory. You started seeing therapy. You did amazing. You did everything I asked. So as it went on, you know, I kind of just tried to forgive myself, bury it, just not get in your hair over something so tiny."

Rachel's co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey is still engaged to Erich Schwer.