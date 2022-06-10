The upcoming season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere on July 11 on ABC

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Are Ready to Find True Love in Fun New Bachelorette Teaser

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are ready to "double the fun" in their upcoming season of The Bachelorette!

In a new teaser posted to Instagram on Thursday, Recchia and Windey are more than ready to meet their potential future husbands, and seem to be having a blast while navigating the dating pool side-by-side.

"Bring 'em on!" Recchia says in the clip, which is set to Shania Twain's catchy tune, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

The trailer also shows the two leading ladies taking their dates on helicopter rides, jumping from a yacht, and popping champagne, among other whirlwind dates as the group competes for the hearts of Windey and Recchia.

"You're invited to the ultimate Bachelorette party of the summer 🤠✨💃," the Instagram caption reads, noting the show's premiere date of July 11 on ABC. The series will also be available for streaming on Hulu.

Recchia and Windey, along with former contestant Susie Evans, made it to the final three during Clayton Echard's run on The Bachelor during season 26.

However, when Evans learned that Echard was intimate with Recchia and Windey, Evans said she likely couldn't "get past" it, leading Echard to feel as if she dropped a "bombshell" on him. He also felt as if she should have told him about the "huge dealbreaker" sooner.

After Echard sent Evans home, he confronted the other two women about everything that went down since he didn't "want that to be a dealbreaker" for them either. He then confessed to falling in love with all three women.

Although Evans initially rejected his proposal, she and Echard eventually chose to make their relationship work.

In March, Echard and Evans opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship, which they continued once the season ended.