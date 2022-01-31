Rachel Maddow to Take Weeks-Long Hiatus from Hosting Her Nightly MSNBC Talk Show: Report

Rachel Maddow is expected to announce her hiatus from hosting The Rachel Maddow Show during Monday's broadcast

Rachel Maddow is reportedly taking some time away from hosting her nightly series on MSNBC.

On Monday, Business Insider reported that Maddow, 48, informed her team of her plans to briefly step away from The Rachel Maddow Show to work on outside projects.

According to the publication, the famed anchor is reportedly set to share the news on The Rachel Maddow Show's Monday night broadcast. Maddow's break is expected to begin next week and last a "few weeks."

Amid her absence, a rotating group of hosts are expected to fill in for Maddow. But she is still expected to appear in the network's special event coverage, including for the upcoming State of the Union address on March 1.

Among her upcoming projects, Maddow is set to serve as an executive producer on a Ben Stiller-directed film based on her book and podcast, Bag Man. She is also gearing up to launch a new podcast.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Maddow has been hosting her eponymous series since 2008. The political news program is based on her former radio show of the same name.

Over the years, Maddow has faced criticism from conservatives for her liberal political stance.

"Bring it. Your hatred makes me stronger," she told The Guardian in 2020 of her opposers. "Come on. Give me more. Give me more. I love it!"

Maddow has been in a relationship with partner Susan Mikula since 1999. Previously, she told Oprah.com that Mikula, 63, is her "best" reason to be happy.

"I'm alone a couple of days a week while I'm working in New York, but I haven't felt alone in the world — I haven't felt lonely — in the 13 years since I laid eyes on her," she said.

Last year, Maddow said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show she's "lucky" to have "the world's greatest relationship."

"I'm totally in love," she added. "She's the most important thing in my life."