Rachel Maddow Reveals Nightly MSNBC Talk Show Will Move to Weekly Format

"I still have all these other irons in the fire, all these things I'm working on that I want to bring to fruition," Rachel Maddow said while announcing the new schedule for her show

Rachel Maddow is scaling back her on-air hours on MSNBC starting next month.

On Monday, the political commentator, 49, announced her nightly television program, The Rachel Maddow Show, will turn into a weekly format, airing on Mondays only.

After addressing her recent hiatus, Maddow said she does not need "another big stretch of time off."

Instead, she said, "Here's the plan. I'm back, I'm going to be here all this month, Monday through Thursday nights. Now, for big news events, for things like the lead up to the election, I will of course be here more than that."

She added, "I will be here this month…and then starting next month, starting in May, I am going to be here weekly. I'm going to be here on Monday nights to give myself just more time to work on some of this other stuff I have cooking for MSNBC and NBC."

A spokesperson for the network told The Hollywood Reporter that rotating guest hosts will temporarily fill in for Maddow's slot.

Also on her show Monday, Maddow said, "I do still have all these other irons in the fire, all these other things I'm working on that I want to bring to fruition, none of them are fast, all of them take a long time, and I'm still working on all of them."

In January, Maddow told her audience that she was going to "take a little bit of time off" to help with a movie Ben Stiller directed based on her book and podcast, Bag Man.

Maddow has been hosting her eponymous series since 2008. The political news program is based on her former radio show of the same name. Over the years, she has faced criticism from conservatives for her liberal political stance.

