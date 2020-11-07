Rachel Maddow Quarantines After Possible COVID-19 Exposure: 'Everything Happens, All at Once'

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has self-quarantined after a "close contact" of hers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, the anchor tweeted that she would be "at home quarantining 'til it's safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk."

Maddow, 47, noted that she has "tested negative thus far."

The host was off the air Friday night after days of covering the 2020 presidential election. "Everything happens, all at once," the anchor wrote. "You will be in good hands tonight with Nicolle and Joy and Brian and the Great and Good Mr. Kornacki and the whole MSNBC crew."

Maddow added, "See you soon! Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us."

As of Saturday morning, Maddow has not provided an update on her health.

Continuing to work Friday evening was MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki, who has been lauded as a bright spot while Americans awaited the results of the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Kornacki, 41, has become somewhat of an internet star in the past week, earning praise for his ongoing air-time and consistent updates, informing audiences on the latest poll numbers and sharing his election analysis.

Image zoom Credit: TODAY/ Youtube

"Twitter world: anyone know where I can send @SteveKornacki a fruit basket or something to thank him for holding my sanity together the last few days? Seems like the guy has earned it," one Twitter user shared Thursday.

Chrissy Teigen, Billy Eichner and Katie Couric are among the celebrities and TV personalities who have praised Kornacki for his election coverage this week.

Teigen shared a photo of herself holding her eyes open with the caption: "I honestly dunno how steve is still going im bout to die."

Added Eichner: "I’m gonna be honest - I don’t like that they let Steve Kornacki take a nap."

Kornacki began his career in political journalism as a reporter for a local news website in New Jersey in 2002. In 2010, he began writing at Salon, later being named the site’s politics editor.

He joined MSNBC in 2013 and went on to host several shows, including the 4 p.m. hour of MSNBC Live, the Monday edition of MTP Daily and Up with Steve Kornacki on Saturday and Sunday mornings. He was also a co-host on MSNBC’s ensemble show The Cycle. He now serves as the National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC across all platform