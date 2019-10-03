The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Says She Will ‘Never’ Be Friends with Raven Gates Again

Rachel Lindsay has cut ties with one of her former Bachelor Nation besties, Raven Gates.

During Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, a caller asked Lindsay why she fell out with Gates, whom she met on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor in 2017.

“I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say,” said Lindsay, 34. “But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore.”

“And you’re still not friends with her?” host Andy Cohen asked.

“No, not at all. And I never will be,” the Bachelorette alumna said.

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Says Her First Child ‘Will Probably Be an “Oops!” Baby’: ‘We’re Not Preventing’

During season 21 of The Bachelor, the two women became close pals. In fact, Gates, 28, shared a congratulatory Instagram for Lindsay after she was announced as the Bachelorette for season 13.

“My day one, my soul friend, my person!! 💞,” Gates captioned a photo from February 2017 of the two women, congratulating Lindsay for making history as the first black Bachelorette.

She also wrote in the post, “To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type. America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE.”

At the conclusion of her Bachelorette season, Lindsay accepted a proposal from chiropractor Bryan Abasolo. They tied the knot in August at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico on Saturday, almost exactly two years after their engagement.

Bachelor Nation members Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian all attended, but Gates was conspicuously absent.

Image zoom Bryan and Rachel Clane Gessel Studio

Meanwhile, Gates found love with Adam Gottschalk on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. The couple got engaged in June 2019.

Image zoom Raven and Adam Cooper Neill/Getty Images

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise‘s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Engaged

“I’m keeping you forever and for always We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face… Always,” Gates captioned a series of photos from the proposal along with the date May 31.

“5.31.19 #Engaged,” Gottschalk wrote along with a diamond ring emoji.