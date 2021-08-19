"What an amazing experience to be surrounded by family while experiencing Colombian culture," the former Bachelorette star said

Rachel Lindsay Visits Colombia for the First Time with Husband Bryan Abasolo: 'Heart Is So Full'

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo were surrounded by love and family during their recent trip to South America.

The Extra correspondent, 36, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram Wednesday from the pair's Colombian getaway, which they took to attend Abasolo's cousin's wedding.

"My heart is so full," she captioned her post. "I visited beautiful Colombia for the first time to celebrate the wedding of my prima @valeriecoheni!! I met so many of Bryan's family members who welcomed me with open arms."

Lindsay added, "What an amazing experience to be surrounded by family while experiencing Colombian culture. So many new memories created that I can't wait to share with you guys!"

Abasolo, 41, also reminisced on the "incredible week of celebration and love" during the couple's time in Colombia.

"It was so good to be back in Colombia surrounded by family and friends after such a long time and to give @therachlindsay a taste of my culture," the chiropractor wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "It was her first time there and as expected, everyone adored her! We had an absolute blast and truly couldn't have asked for a better experience!"

Lindsay and Abasolo fell in love during her Bachelorette season, which aired in 2017. The duo tied the knot in 2019 at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico.

The couple spent time living on opposite coasts during the COVID-19 pandemic while working on their respective careers; they reunited in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Abasolo previously opened up about the secret ingredient to making the twosome's marriage thrive.

"I feel like for me, in my situation, Rachel just had like, an X factor, you know? She was a triple threat: brains, beauty, personality, great sense of humor," he said on his Talking It Out podcast. "She was a professional, she had a career, everything on paper was top-notch. Everything I could ever want in a woman, an engagement and a wife, everything."