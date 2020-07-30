Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Calls Becca Kufrin's Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen 'a Piece of S---'

"This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior," said Rachel Lindsay of Garrett Yrigoyen's controversial comments

During an episode of the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast, the former Bachelorette, 35, discussed Yrigoyen, 31, and his controversial Blue Lives Matter comments in support of law enforcement amid nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

Lindsay — the ABC franchise's only female Black lead — called Yrigoyen is "a piece of s---."

On June 4, Yrigoyen posted a lengthy statement on Instagram alongside a photo of the "Thin Blue Line," a symbol meant to show support for police officers. In the post, he claimed cops were staying silent "while being threatened, hated, and assaulted," referring to the demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody in May.

"He has doubled down on his beliefs," Lindsay said on the podcast, adding: "This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior. When he was on his season, he had a history of 'liking' things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students 'child actors.' I mean, it was a lot. So, this is who this man is, and he's a piece of s---."

"Out of respect," Lindsay said she would "refrain" from talking about friend Kufrin's current relationship with Yrigoyen, but made it clear that Kufrin knows she will "not f--- with him."

Kufrin and Yrigoyen didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kufrin, who co-hosts the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Lindsay, apologized last month for her fiancé's inflammatory views, explaining to Lindsay at the time that she was unsure of the state of their relationship because of his stance.

"Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person," she said. "I don't align with and I don't agree with his social media post. I don't think he meant it in a malicious way. I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment."

"Law enforcement CHOOSES to put on a blue uniform," Martinez, 25, commented on his post. "Black people don't choose to be black. Big difference. Also 'the more brutality they face the more on edge they become'...that's scary as f---."

Yrigoyen responded to Martinez's criticism at the time, posting a screenshot of her comment on his post to his Instagram Story.

"I remember you saying how much you loved me to Becca and you made a mistake for judging me in the past without knowing me...needless to say you never got to know me, still don't know me, and you're no longer invited over," he wrote.

He added: "I'm also showing my love & support for others at this time as well, and still get ridiculed. Doesn't make me a racist nor does it take away from BLM. Try having conversations with people before judging and labeling. Love to all."

In 2018, Yrigoyen came under fire for previously liking a number of offensive Instagram posts, including some that were racist and homophobic. He apologized at the time, both in a statement when the initial news broke and again on After the Final Rose, where he said that his openly liberal fiancée Kufrin had "helped me through everything."

