Rachel Lindsay Reunites with Husband Bryan Abasolo in L.A.: 'RnB Are Back Where We Belong'

The former Bachelorette stars had been living apart since last year, with her in Los Angeles and him in Miami

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasalo are back on the same coast.

"Not an April fools joke," the former Bachelorette, 35, captioned an Instagram selfie of the couple in Los Angeles on Thursday. "RnB are back where we belong — together."

She followed up with another post on Friday, writing, "That Friday feeling ✨ we've got a new @higherlerning episode, Bryan is getting settled in LA this weekend, and it's a good day. Hope you all have a great weekend!"

Lindsay and Abasalo, 41, tied the knot in Mexico in August 2019 after falling in love on her season of The Bachelorette in 2017. They had been living apart since last year while working on their respective careers, with Lindsay in L.A. and Abasolo in Miami. (She hosts two podcasts and is a correspondent for Extra, and he's a chiropractor.)

"I didn't move to L.A. because I just love the city," Lindsay said on Abasolo's Dr. Abs Healthcast podcast last October. "You're focusing on your practice and building it to a place you want it to be, and I'm here in L.A. working for Extra and doing other things, and we're doing this to eventually bring ourselves together."

She noted at the time that the two had "a timeline" in place, adding, "We know where we're going, we know where we're headed, and we know what we're trying to build as Abasolos."

