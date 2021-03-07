Rachel Lindsay Returns to Instagram with Empowering Message About Spreading 'Good Vibes Only'

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay previously deactivated her social media account after receiving harassment amid the ongoing controversy involving racism in the Bachelor franchise

Rachel Lindsay is back on Instagram!

A little over a week after deactivating her Instagram account, the 35-year-old former Bachelorette returned to the social media platform on Saturday, sharing a set of inspirational messages.

Alongside a photo of sunflowers to her Instagram feed, Lindsay wrote, "'I want to be like a sunflower so that even on the darkest days I will stand tall and find the sunlight.' 🌻🌻🌻."

Then, on her Instagram Story, the television star also shared a video and photo from her "first time hiking" in Los Angeles with the message "Good vibes only."

Image zoom Credit: Rachel Lindsay/Instagram

On Feb. 26, Lindsay deleted her Instagram account after receiving online harassment amid the ongoing controversy involving racism in the Bachelor franchise.

"My co-host on Higher Learning, Rachel Lindsay, disabled her Instagram earlier today," Van Lathan said in a video shared on his Instagram account at the time. "She did it because that's how much hate she's getting from Bachelor fans who are spamming her with all kinds of rude and hateful things to say."

Lathan, 40, continued to defend Lindsay from the harassment, saying, "Y'all have got to get a f— life. Seriously."

"Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can't read the room in these 2021 times. She's not responsible for that," Lathan continued. "It's not her job to make excuses or provide cover for somebody who doesn't understand what the f— triggers people in today's world. It's not. You're going after the wrong person."

In his statement, Lathan was referring to Lindsay's recent interview with longtime Bachelor Nation host Harrison, 49, for Extra, when she asked him about The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's resurfaced social media posts, which showed racist behavior, including attending an Antebellum South-themed party and wearing Native American attire as a costume.

In the interview, Harrison told Lindsay that people should have "a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion" for Kirkconnell, who has issued an apology and asked those defending her actions to "please stop."

Harrison quickly received backlash for his failure to denounce Kirkconnell's acts of racism and apologized a couple days later before announcing he will be "stepping aside" from the franchise for an unspecified amount of time.

Earlier this week, Harrison appeared on Good Morning America and publicly apologized to Lindsay while discussing his racism controversy.

While talking with fellow Extra host Billy Bush hours later, Lindsay said she accepted Harrison's apology.

"I do accept the apology, Billy, and I think it's important for me to say that because I haven't really talked about, you know, Chris and the statement because I'm not trying to make this a Chris-versus-Rachel. But the fact that, once again, you know — this isn't the first time he's apologized to me — he apologized again on GMA today and I do accept that and I think it's important for me to say that because we need to move forward," said Lindsay.