"The sky was the limit for her and I can't believe she's gone," Rachel Lindsay said of her Extra colleague, Cheslie Kryst

Rachel Lindsay Tearfully Remembers Cheslie Kryst After Her Death: 'She Was Always There for You'

Rachel Lindsay is remembering her beloved friend, Cheslie Kryst.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that Kryst died of an apparent suicide. The Extra host and Miss USA 2019 titleholder was 30.

Following the news, Lindsay — who is a correspondent on Extra and worked with Kryst — opened up about their friendship on the entertainment news show and spoke about how she's been grieving.

"I think the word that I feel is very unsettled," Lindsay, 36, tearfully told Extra host Billy Bush on Monday. "And as I got to know her, outside of what you see, I just couldn't get over just how she was always there for you. And then it just makes you think, 'Were you there enough for her?' "

Continuing, Lindsay noted how Kryst "was inspiring to me, I respected her" and recalled one of their final interactions together.

Rachel Lindsay Cheslie Kryst Rachel Lindsay (left) and Cheslie Kryst | Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

"She and I went to dinner and we talked for hours about everything," the former Bachelorette said. "My book was just being finished, she was still working on her book, and we talked about that. We talked about different struggles, we talked about being the strong Black woman."

Lindsay continued, "And it's like, [those] conversations, I think, 'Should I have pushed and asked her a little bit more when it came to that?' The sky was the limit for her and I can't believe she's gone."

Kryst's family confirmed her death in a statement on Sunday. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined," the family said.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on," the family added.

In the wake of the news, Lindsay paid tribute to her friend and costar in an emotional post on Instagram.

"Cheslie…this is how I want to remember you," she wrote on Monday beside a stunning photo of Kryst dressed up in a gold-sequined gown with matching earrings.

"Your beautiful smile, your infectious spirit, and your kind soul. You lit up every room," she continued. "You impacted every single person who had the pleasure of getting to know you. You always left a lasting impression."

Lindsay added, "You were fabulous, beyond intelligent, beautiful, supportive and warm-hearted. You inspired me with every thing you stood for and represented. I can't believe I am writing this…I will miss you forever 💔 Praying so deeply for your family 🙏🏾."

Cheslie Kryst Cheslie Kryst | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Following news of Kryst's death, Extra offered its "deepest condolences to all her family and friends" in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff," the program added.

Added Extra host Billy Bush in a separate tribute: "The @extratv family grieves with the family @chesliekryst. She was positive, hardworking, fun and of course beautiful. Always dancing in between takes. This is a complete shock to all. We are left with great sadness because the best was definitely yet to come for this special person. #RIP Chez."

Born in Jackson, Michigan, on April 28, 1991, Kryst graduated from the Honors College and the University of South Carolina. She also graduated from the Darla Moore School of Business and Wake Forest University School of Law.

In addition to being an attorney and Extra host, as well as former Miss North Carolina and Miss USA 2019, Kryst founded the fashion blog White Collar Glam. She also made history after being crowned Miss USA in May 2019 when she became part of the first group of Black women to hold all four major titles — Miss America, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe — in a single year.