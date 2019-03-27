Rachel Lindsay Moving to Miami with Fiancé Bryan Abasolo: 'Dallas I'm Going to Miss You'

Rachel Lindsay is saying goodbye to Dallas!

The Bachelorette star revealed she’s moving to Miami to be with her fiancé Bryan Abasolo.

“Dallas I’m going to miss you so much,” Lindsay captioned an Instagram photo of her sitting on her luggage. “But I’ll always be reppin’ you.”

Abasolo, a 38-year-old chiropractor, was on hand for the big move, helping Lindsay pack up the apartment they shared.

“Goodbye Dallas,” he said in his own Instagram Story. “I love you, it’s been so much fun. We will definitely be back but it’s time to go to Miami.”

The 33-year-old lawyer also shared a selfie of the couple, writing, “Goodbye to our first place together.”

The couple first announced their move last month, saying living in Miami made more sense for both of their careers.

“Well she’s taking off in the sports entertainment industry so she left her law firm back in December and she’s very flexible with her schedule now and my network is in Miami so I think we’re going to take the move to Miami,” Abasolo told Access Live.

“We’re moving to Miami!” Lindsay confirmed.

Lindsay and Abasolo fell in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017 and left the show as an engaged couple.

Along with settling into their new life together in Miami, the couple is busy planning their destination wedding.

In January, Lindsay revealed that the two are set to tie the knot in August.

“I’ve hired a wedding planner. It’s happening,” Lindsay said during an interview with Juliet Litman on the Bachelor Party podcast, before she revealed her wedding month. “August, so six months!”

Up until then, Lindsay had been coy about the date. “I have not said the month,” she said. “I’ve just said summer 2019.”

“Mine’s going to be in like the Caribbean, so it’s going to be hot,” Lindsay shared.

“I want the big party, and so now we’re closer to where Bryan still has a lot of family in Colombia, so they can come too,” she said. “So it’s like mixing these two cultures together.”