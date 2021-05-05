Rachel Lindsay Says Farewell to Bachelor Happy Hour During Podcast's 100th Episode: 'Thank You'

"I am thankful for the opportunity to do this podcast, and it has been so great and so much fun," Rachel Lindsay said

Rachel Lindsay has officially said farewell to the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old former Bachelorette said goodbye to the show after 100 episodes. Lindsay previously announced her departure from the series during its prior episode.

"You know, I talk about why I'm leaving, but I'm not saying 'thank you' enough," Lindsay said to co-host Becca Kufrin on the special Tuesday episode. "So I want to say thank you to you, I want to thank Warner Brothers ... the franchise."

"We know I have this love-hate relationship, but I am thankful for the opportunity to do this podcast, and it has been so great and so much fun," she continued. "I feel like you and I have made an impact in Bachelor Nation, which is something we both stand for and we always wanna do."

"And I just want to thank all of our listeners and the fans of the show for your support," Lindsay added. "Sometimes you hear the negativity louder than the support, but there is so much overwhelming support and so I just want to say 'thank you, thank you, thank you' to all of you before we get all into this episode in case I forget. I want you to know how much you mean to me and how much I appreciate you."

During the show's 99th episode at the end of last month, Lindsay concluded the podcast with a message to her fans announcing her departure.

"I'm going to make this short and sweet: All good things must come to an end and I feel like certain things run their course and for me I have run my course when it comes to the podcast," the reality star said at the time.

"You know we started off this podcast talking about how much fun it is, and it is, and the community that we've started and we're already here with 100 episodes and I'm proud of it and what it's become and it started off with Ali who's fantastic — I feel like I don't give her enough praise," she continued, referencing original co-host Ali Fedotowsky.

"Then Ali had to go and you came in and you like didn't miss a beat and that's been a lot of fun to see our friendship grow through the podcast, just to have fun with all the new blood that's coming in from the show to work through hard moments, to come here and vent when we're going through something like that's what the podcast gives you, that community," Lindsay added to Kurfin, 31.

Lindsay — who has been outspoken about calling out racism within the Bachelor franchise over the past year and had to delete her Instagram at one point due to harassment from fans — then cited her mental health as a reason for leaving the popular podcast.

"But for me I've been struggling, that's no secret," she said. "And it's been really, really hard for me lately and a lot of the things that we talk about on this podcast are also about taking care of yourself and finding your peace and protecting that peace and protecting your mental health. And so for me, I just feel like I've come to the end of doing the podcast and I'm glad that I'm leaving on a high note where it's the 100th episode, it's such a big milestone."

She continued: "It's just time. It's just time for me to move on, and I will be supporting you from a distance." A new co-host is set to be announced at a later date, according to a press release.

During Lindsay's last episode of Bachelor Happy Hour, the Extra correspondent also paid tribute to Kufrin before they ended their final show together.

"The beauty of our friendship is that it doesn't end when we finish a podcast episode, or in this case, that I'm leaving," Lindsay told Kufrin. "I have gotten to know you in a way that I hadn't even before we started this podcast."

"You are such a light, you are so positive, you bring so much joy," the Miss Me with That author continued. "I'm hoping that even though I'm not doing [the podcast], that our friendship will continue."

Also in her farewell message, Lindsay told Kufrin that she is the "only person" who "could make me come back to this podcast," clarifying "as a guest."