Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay is flying sky high to help people find love.



The 33-year-old reality star will be featured on Love Elevated, a new segment set to air during the premiere week of Steve Harvey‘s talk show, Steve.



In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of the episode, viewers will meet two single women — Micah Archibal from Omaha, Nebraska, and Jessica Harris from Cleveland, Ohio — who are surprised by host Harvey as they speed date a group of 20 eligible bachelors on board a private jet.

“You will not be traveling to Las Vegas for a dating seminar today,” Harvey tells the group of men over plane speakers. “I’ll see the last man standing in the studio.”

While flying from L.A. to Las Vegas, the men will have to compete in speed-dating rounds hosted by Lindsay.

“This is a competition and the stakes are high,” the season 13 Bachelorette tells the contestants. “Relax, have a good time, be yourself, enjoy something to drink and get to know these two ladies.”

Following some in-flight eliminations, the remaining men will go on speed-dating rounds on the High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel at 550 feet in the air. Those who survive will head to a pool party.

Later, each bachelorette will sit on set with Harvey, 61, to announce who their final picks will be.

Steve season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 4.

