Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay said she and her husband will be spending Christmas together

Rachel Lindsay Jokes About Living Apart from Bryan Abasolo: 'Everyone Thinks We're Getting a Divorce'

Rachel Lindsay is looking forward to living together with her husband Bryan Abasolo full-time again.

Although the couple has recently been living apart — with the former Bachelorette star, 35, moving to Los Angeles while Abasolo, 40, remained in Miami — Lindsay recently shared that there's an ending point in sight for their long-distance relationship.

During a recent episode of the Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin podcast, she revealed that they would only remain apart “til the spring.”

“Everyone thinks we’re getting a divorce,” Lindsay joked.

Lindsay went on to share that having spent so much time together earlier this year, it's been more difficult to live on opposite sides of the country.

“For six months I was in Miami, we were together every single day, we got into this routine,” she explained. “He did his thing, I did my thing and at the end of the day we would come back together.”

“We were so together in quarantine. If we didn't have quarantine and we were doing this, I would have been fine,” the reality star added, noting that she's missed "the little things, like waking up next to each other" and "having a meal for him when he came home."

Although the couple, who tied the knot in August 2019, didn’t spend Thanksgiving together, they will reunite for Christmas later this month.

“Bryan and I knew we were going to spend it together no matter what,” she said, adding that they will be traveling to Dallas separately in order to be with her family. “I am so excited.”

Lindsay told PEOPLE last month that the experience of being hunkered down together did bring them closer together, even though they “absolutely” had fights.

“We're really great friends, whether we're watching sporting events together, or we're having a detailed conversation about what's happening in the country,” she said. "The foundation of our relationship is friends, and I think that having this time in quarantine was beautiful for us because we really got to connect again and spend every day together.”