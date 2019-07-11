Rachel Lindsay Supports Hannah Brown Being Open About Sex on The Bachelorette: 'Power to Her'

Hannah Brown took everyone by surprise when she teased in a recent Bachelorette promo that she had sex in a windmill — twice.

During an appearance on ABC’s Strahan and Sara on Tuesday, season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay admitted she wasn’t expecting the Alabama native to be quite so frank on the topic of intimacy.

“I’m going to assume that they’re alluding to what happened in the Fantasy Suite,” said Lindsay, 34. “I was surprised she was so bold and forthcoming with it, but I mean, she owns it, so more power to her.”

Image zoom Prince Williams/Wireimage; Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Chris Randone, who was part of the panel, also chimed in.

“Honestly, she’s 24, she’s young, she’s got a bunch of attractive guys,” he said. “And sometimes that sexual tension is strong.”

“Are we surprised?” Lindsay added. “We’ve seen her in hot tubs, on beds, massage tables. It was coming, right? Why not a windmill?”

“At one point, something’s gotta blow, right?” Randone said with a laugh.

Brown drops the windmill bombshell during what appears to be a one-on-one date with contestant Luke Parker.

“So, let’s talk about sex,” Parker says. “Let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys. I’d completely remove myself from this relationship.”

The preview then cuts to Brown walking Parker towards a car, clearly upset with how the conversation went.

“My husband would never say what you’ve said to me,” she tells him. “I have had sex. And honestly, Jesus still loves me.”

“From obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave,” she continues. “I f—ed in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!”

While she didn’t reveal who her partner was, fans are speculating about Jed Wyatt because the teaser showed them on a date near the landmark in question.

This is me rewinding #TheBachelorette to find the windmill. IT WAS JED. 👀 (Lmk if you ever need a sidekick, @RealitySteve) pic.twitter.com/CNdddS3qxc — Katie McBroom (@KLMcBroom) July 2, 2019

Brown has been the victim of slut-shaming on social media throughout her season, but some of her fellow franchise stars have spoken out in her defense.

“I mean, listen, there’s no right or wrong in this,” former Bachelor Colton Underwood recently told PEOPLE. “I got slammed for being a virgin, she gets slammed for whatever she’s doing, you know.”

“People have their opinions. They’re entitled to them,” he continued. “I know Hannah. She’s not going to let it affect her. She’s standing up for herself and she’s an incredible person, so deserving of love.”

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe also recently clapped back at Brown’s slut-shamers on Twitter, writing, “Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose. Point is, ITS THEIR CHOICE. When you’re making a life altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?”

Tyler Cameron, one of Brown’s final four contestants, also defended her after she was criticized for “dry-humping” the men.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) and Strahan and Sara airs weekdays (1 p.m. ET), both on ABC.