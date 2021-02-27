Rachel Lindsay Deletes Instagram After Harassment from Bachelor Nation amid Ongoing Controversy

Rachel Lindsay's podcast co-host Van Lathan said the former Bachelorette has been receiving "rude and hateful" messages from Bachelor fans

Rachel Lindsay is saying goodbye to Instagram.

The former Bachelorette has deleted her Instagram account after receiving harassment amid the ongoing controversy involving racism in the Bachelor franchise.

"My co-host on Higher Learning, Rachel Lindsay, disabled her Instagram earlier today," Van Lathan said in a video shared on his Instagram account Friday. "She did it because that's how much hate she's getting from Bachelor fans who are spamming her with all kinds of rude and hateful things to say."

Lathan continued to defend Lindsay from the harassment, saying, "Y'all have got to get a f— life. Seriously."

"Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can't read the room in these 2021 times. She's not responsible for that," Lathan continued. "It's not her job to make excuses or provide cover for somebody who doesn't understand what the f— triggers people in today's world. It's not. You're going after the wrong person."

"Rachel, we love you, we're with you," Lathan concluded the video.

Earlier this month, Lindsay interviewed longtime Bachelor Nation host Harrison for Extra, and asked him about current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's resurfaced social media posts that showed racist behavior, including attending an Antebellum South-themed party and wearing Native American attire as a costume.

In the interview, Harrison said people should have "a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion" for Kirkconnell, who has issued an apology and earlier this week asked those defending her actions to "please stop."

Harrison quickly received backlash for his failure to denounce Kirkconnell's acts of racism and apologized a couple days later before announcing he will be "stepping aside" from the franchise for an unspecified amount of time.

It remains unknown who will replace Harrison on the upcoming After the Final Rose special for Matt James' current season.

PEOPLE reported earlier this week that producers are working to make "appropriate changes" in the franchise.

Lindsay has said that Harrison's stepping away as host is the "right decision." She has also expressed surprise at the ongoing controversy, given that there have been "racist issues" on the show in the past.