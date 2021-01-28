Rachel Lindsay's Dad Was Skeptical of Her Relationship with Bryan Abasolo at First: 'It Took Time'

During her Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, host Andy Cohen remarked that it was "kind of incredible" that the former Bachelorette and her husband are still together after meeting on the ABC reality series, given the franchise's overall track record.

"Yeah, the odds are against you," replied Lindsay, 35. "I mean, one, you've got to go through all these men or women, depending on who the lead is, to figure out who it is that you want to spend your life with. Then you've got to deal with the court of public opinion. All these people telling you what you should have done, how you should have navigated your season."

"Then you've got to deal with family," she continued, going on to reveal that her father was initially skeptical of her and Abasolo's relationship.

"Family doesn't really believe it," she said. "You know, my dad is a federal judge. He was like, 'You guys are infatuated with each other.' He was not buying into it. It took time for him to realize we were really in love and this was the real deal."

Lindsay and Abasolo, 40, tied the knot in August 2019 after meeting on her season of The Bachelorette in 2017. Currently, the couple are living apart from each other — Lindsay in Los Angeles, and Abasolo in Miami — which she recently said has led fans to assume they are getting a divorce.

"It's because we have a long distance relationship right now," she told Cohen. "I'm in L.A. and he's in Miami, and so people think we're just kind of planting seeds that are going to lead to a divorce."

She said they currently only see each other about once a month, but added that their long-distance period will soon be over when Abasolo moves out west.