Rachel Lindsay Credits Ashton Kutcher for Helping Her Find Husband Bryan on 'The Bachelorette' : 'It Worked'

Rachel Lindsay is thanking one A-lister, in particular, for helping her marriage to Bryan Abasolo.

While interviewing Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher about their film Your Place or Mine for Extra, Lindsay, 37, explained how Kutcher, 44, pointed her in the direction of her final rose recipient.

Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, previously visited Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette in 2017 to host a group date. At the time, Kutcher pulled Lindsay aside and gave her some honest advice about the men he met that day.

"[He] really helped," Lindsay said. "He said to me, 'I'm telling you: I'm looking around this room and your husband's not here.'"

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo
Emma McIntyre/Getty

In addition, Kutcher gave Lindsay some general dating advice that has helped her maintain her marriage.

"He told me to talk to him about love languages and read the book Sapiens," she added. "I remember all this advice — and it worked. We've been married three and a half years."

Ashton then chimed in with his memory of the group date. "I was like 'none of these," he recalled. "You know why? Because they were all more interested in beating each other."

Lindsay concluded, "I'm indebted to him and Mila."

After falling in love on The Bachelorette, Lindsay and Abasolo tied the knot in 2019. Though their storyline was on TV for all to see, Lindsay has taken a step back from sharing the details of her marriage with the public.

"Quite naturally, the audience wants to know what we are doing, if we are okay, and what is next for our future," she wrote in a 2022 blog post. "They want the love story to still play out for their public perception. But our contractual public story, ended on August 7, 2017."

Lindsay is no longer closely tied to The Bachelor franchise. The former Bachelor Happy Hour co-host left her role on the podcast in April 2021 after 100 episodes.

