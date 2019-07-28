Rachel Lindsay Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party with Fellow Bachelor Alums in Costa Rica

Image zoom Rachel Lindsay Rachel Lindsay/Instagram

Rachel Lindsay is celebrating her final days as a bachelorette with a little help from her Bachelor friends.

The reality star, who will tie the knot with fiancé Bryan Abasolo next month, threw a glamorous bachelorette party in Costa Rica, complete with twerking classes, yacht parties and celebratory champagne.

Lindsay, 34, hosted her pals at the Planet Hollywood Costa Rica for a Camp Costa Rachel-themed bash, with the women all receiving tote bags emblazoned with the phrase.

Former Bachelor stars Astrid Loch, Whitney Fransway, Alexis Waters and Kristina Schulman, who met Lindsay when they competed together for Nick Viall’s heart, were all on hand, as was Bibiana Julian, who vied for Arie Luyendyk’s heart one season later.

The women chronicled the festivities on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of them snorkeling, enjoying Costa Rica’s black sandy beaches, relaxing on a boat, and taking part in twerking classes.

They tracked the fun with the hashtags “Rachlorette” and “Camp Costa Rachel.”

Lindsay and Abasolo, 39, who got engaged during her season of The Bachelorette in 2017, will tie the knot in August in a destination wedding.

“I feel great about the upcoming wedding. I am excited to make this official, excited to call Bryan my husband, and excited to put a ring on his finger,” Lindsay previously told PEOPLE. “We are blessed to have so many important friends and family in our lives and we can’t wait to be surrounded by them on this special day.”

The couple, who recently relocated to Miami, celebrated their impending nuptials in June with a romantic engagement photo shoot in New York City.

The images came just weeks after they picked out wedding bands together during a trip to visit jeweler Neil Lane, who also designed Lindsay’s 3-carat engagement ring.

“I knew which ring I wanted the second Neil took out the display,” Abasalo told PEOPLE. “It just stuck out right away and I immediately went with my gut. On the other hand, Rachel wanted to try on every ring in the store!”