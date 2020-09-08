Rachel Lindsay and Husband Bryan Absolo ‘Absolutely’ Fought During COVID-19: ‘Space Is Key’

"We get on each other's nerves," Rachel Lindsay says of their time under lockdown

Nothing quite tests the boundaries of newlywed bliss quite like a global health pandemic — just ask Rachel Lindsay.

The former Bachelorette star opened up about her first year of marriage with husband Bryan Abasolo, admitting that self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak put a stress on their relationship.

"Absolutely we've had fights. Absolutely," she said during an appearance on Realitea with Derek Z. "We get on each other's nerves."

Lindsay said the two, who tied the knot in August 2019, had to find a way to maintain their "independence" while being stuck inside together.

"The key to surviving quarantine is space. So Bryan actually goes into the office. He's a chiropractor, so he's still considered an essential worker," she said. "And I do my work from here and it's like we separate, we do our thing, and then we come together at the end of the day. And it's fantastic. And it's what works for us. We're independent."

But once they found their groove, Lindsay told PEOPLE that staying at home together ended up bringing them closer together.

"We're really great friends, whether we're watching sporting events together, or we're having a detailed conversation about what's happening in the country," Lindsay told PEOPLE. "The foundation of our relationship is friends, and I think that having this time in quarantine was beautiful for us because we really got to connect again and spend every day together."

“We've definitely grown close together because we're planning a future,” she added. "We're starting to have those conversations about where do we plant roots and having children and what's the timeline for that."

So when can fans expect a new Bachelor Nation?