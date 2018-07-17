Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Say They're Waiting to Hear About a TV Wedding

Lights, camera, “I do!”

Since getting engaged last year on The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have said they want to tie the knot “sooner rather than later” — and that hasn’t changed!

“We want to get married as soon as possible,” Abasolo told PEOPLE on Sunday at the “Will You Accept This Rose Smoothie” Charity Event in Studio City, California. “We are just waiting on… certain things.”

The couple said they are working with ABC to plan a possible televised wedding special.

“We’re just waiting to hear from the show,” said Abasolo, 37. “There are just so many engaged couples from the show in front of us.”

“Technically we don’t have to wait, and we really don’t care if the wedding is on TV, but we feel like we owe it to the fans that followed us on the show to give them that,” Lindsay added.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Paul Morigi/WireImage

And Lindsay, 32, does see some perks to letting ABC front the bill.

“I never thought I would have a big wedding, I always thought that when I get married it would be a small, simple ceremony, and then have a big party afterward,” she said. “Now, I’m thinking, if the network is paying for it, I want a great band performing.”

She also wants to make sure both of their different cultures are represented during the ceremony.

“I want it to have all of both of our families and I want both of our cultures celebrated. I’m mixed race and he’s Columbian, and I want all of our cultures to be celebrated.”

As for what Abasolo wants?

“I want everyone to have a good time. Weddings aren’t about you, they’re about the guests, so I want for our family and friends to come together and have an incredible time celebrating our love,” he said.

Abasolo previously teased the possibility of having two ceremonies: one in Dallas, where the couple lives, and one in Colombia, where he is from.

“We don’t know,” he admitted. “Colombia has come on to the radar recently.”