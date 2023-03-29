Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Relationship Timeline

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are a rare Bachelor Nation success story.

The couple met on night one of Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, when Abasolo walked out of the limo and charmed Lindsay with some Spanish and a kiss. Their relationship deepened as season 13 progressed, and during the season finale, they got engaged in Spain.

"I saw this woman and I thought that we would be a great match. I didn't know how great it would be until I got there but I'm telling you, it was basically an ascension from night one," Abasolo told PEOPLE shortly after their engagement. "It just got better and better and it still does. I mean, I keep falling in love with this woman more and more every single day."

Lindsay added, "Bryan is like my best friend, like I can not imagine him not in my life."

In August 2019, the chiropractor and the Extra correspondent got married in Mexico and enjoyed a honeymoon in Greece.

In the years since, they've continued to travel the world together and have shared plenty of sweet moments. Lindsay and Abasolo even made a period of long-distance work, when Lindsay was establishing her career in entertainment in Los Angeles, while Abasolo was establishing his health-focused business endeavors in Miami.

Lindsay has credited the success of their relationship to the fact that it is rooted in friendship. "We're really great friends, whether we're watching sporting events together, or we're having a detailed conversation about what's happening in the country," she told PEOPLE in September 2020. "The foundation of our relationship is friends."

From the first impression rose to traveling the world together, here's a complete timeline of Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's relationship.

May 22, 2017: Rachel Lindsay gives Bryan Abasolo her first impression rose

Lindsay and Abasolo had an instant connection on the first night of filming for season 13 of The Bachelorette, and Lindsay gave Abasalo the first impression rose. Abasolo also got the first kiss of the season.

"From the moment you walked out of the limo, I felt something that was unexplainable," Lindsay told the Miami native during the episode. She joked, "I don't know if it was because you told me I was gonna be in trouble, I don't know if it's because you spoke to me in Spanish, but there was something there."

June 26, 2017: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo go on a one-on-one date in Norway

During week five of Lindsay's season, the pair enjoyed their first one-on-one date in Oslo, Norway, where they rode a tram, went rappelling down the Holmenkollen Ski Jump and had a vulnerable dinner conversation. Both Lindsay and Abasolo opened up about their adolescent and young adult years during their conversation, and Lindsay offered Abasolo a rose at the end of the evening.

Abasolo also told Lindsay he was falling in love with her.

July 24, 2017: Bryan Abasolo meets Rachel Lindsay's family

Toward the end of the season, Lindsay brought Abasolo, along with her two other final suitors, home to Dallas meet her family. Her family members had some concerns over Abasolo's intentions and wasn't sure he was sincere.

Ahead of the Men Tell All taping, Lindsay told PEOPLE, "Some of things my family felt about Bryan, I understood because that's how I felt at first." She added, "I didn't give Bryan the easy road out. Yeah, people see us kiss and stuff, but you constantly hear me question him being charming, whether or not he's genuine. I questioned him a lot so I understood why they did that at first."

She continued, "But at the same time, you see my frustration because I felt like they weren't as open-minded as they were with the other two men. I got defensive. There are some things you didn't see play out," she told PEOPLE. Ultimately, she trusted her gut and gave Abasolo a rose after her hometown date.

August 7, 2017: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo get engaged on The Bachelorette season finale

When Abasolo proposed in Spain with a 3-carat, platinum Neil Lane diamond ring during the season 13 finale, Lindsay's responsed with an immediate "Yes!"

She later shared with PEOPLE that the special moment was an "out-of-body experience."

"I blanked out on what I was saying — I meant it and it was from the heart, but it was just so surreal that it was happening," Lindsay recalled.

The reality star continued, "I mean we're in Spain, we're on top of this castle. I'm standing in front of the man of my dreams, and now he's about to get down on one knee. And so the moment he did it, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is happening!' I couldn't do anything but scream. Like that's all I could do, I was so happy."

November 2017: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo start living together in Dallas

The couple began their life together in Lindsay's hometown. She told Entertainment Tonight, "This is my city. This is where I was born and raised, but it's been forever since I've had a man with me here, and let alone a fiancé."

"It's great to have Bryan here with me and to show him my city and where I'm from. I'm glad he loves it. That's what's key," she added.

March 26, 2019: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo move to Miami

In March 2019, Lindsay and Absolo moved to Miami for both of their respective careers. "Well she's taking off in the sports entertainment industry so she left her law firm back in December and she's very flexible with her schedule now and my network is in Miami so I think we're going to take the move to Miami," Abasolo told Access Live in an interview.

Lindsay shared a farewell Instagram photo of her and her luggage on March 26, 2019, captioned: "Dallas I'm going to miss you so much 😩😩😩 but I'll always be reppin you 💛."

Abasolo bid farewell to Dallas in an Instagram Story. "Goodbye Dallas. I love you," he wrote. "It's been so much fun. We will definitely be back but it's time to go to Miami."

August 24, 2019: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo get married in Mexico

The couple tied the knot at the Royalton SuitsCancún in Mexico. Wedding planner Michael Russo shared with PEOPLE, "Rachel was the epitome of elegance and grace as she walked down the aisle towards Bryan. The ceremony was filled with so much joy, love and laughter." Plenty of Bachelor Nation alums were in attendance, including Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian, among others.

Russo added, "As they exchanged their personal handwritten vows, you could feel the unbridled emotion and powerful connection between them."

Earlier that month, Lindsay shared why she and Abasolo decided against televising their nuptials. "When you come off the show and you're in that TV mode — I wanted a TV wedding. I 100 percent did," Lindsay told PEOPLE. "Then, as we got to know each other in the real world … I started hearing horror stories about these TV weddings," she recalled. Lindsay said that "it shows to the world or Bachelor Nation that what we have is more real."

August 28, 2019: Rachel Lindsay says she and Bryan Abasolo are thinking about starting a family

Less than a week after they wed, Lindsay spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility of expanding their family.

"I would say that we want babies sooner rather than later," Lindsay said. "I would say we start trying within a year!" She noted that Abasolo's mother was particularly interested in the topic. "His mother has already been asking, 'When are you going to start having babies?' I think it's just a natural progression!"

August 29, 2019: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo honeymoon in Greece

After exchanging vows in Mexico, the newlyweds headed to Santorini, Greece, for a romantic honeymoon. They both shared snapshots of the gorgeous getaway on social media.

Lindsay posted a photo of the duo looking content next to their hotel pool, captioned: "C.A.P.T.I.V.A.T.E.D." In a separate post, she shared a mid-swim makeout moment and wrote, "Plenty of fish in the sea but I definitely caught the best one."

Abasolo captioned a playful photo of them grinning by the water together, "'Just close your eyes and jump on 3!' "

January 20, 2020: Rachel Lindsay is a guest on Bryan Abasolo's podcast

In January 2020, Lindsay served as her husband's inaugural guest on his new podcast Healthcast; the couple discussed how they've managed to maintain a healthy relationship.

"WE DID A THING TOGETHER," Lindsay wrote on Instagram. "This interview was really special because @thebryanabasolo was able to ask questions on another level because he knows me in a different way."

March 2020: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo quarantine together during the pandemic

During an appearance on Realitea with Derek Z, Lindsay discussed her and Abasolo's joint quarantine experience. "Absolutely we've had fights. Absolutely," she said. "We get on each other's nerves."

"The key to surviving quarantine is space," she explained. "He's a chiropractor, so he's still considered an essential worker. And I do my work from here and it's like we separate, we do our thing, and then we come together at the end of the day." She called the situation "fantastic" and noted, "We're independent."

Lindsay later told PEOPLE that quarantine was a "beautiful" experience for the couple.

"I think that having this time in quarantine was beautiful for us because we really got to connect again and spend every day together," she explained. "We've definitely grown close together because we're planning a future ... We're starting to have those conversations about where do we plant roots and having children and what's the timeline for that."

August 24, 2020: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo celebrate their one-year anniversary in Aruba

Lindsay and Abasolo celebrated their milestone anniversary on the beaches of Aruba, where they enjoyed time at the spa, drinks in a cabana and meals by the water. They documented the tropical trip on their Instagram Stories.

Abasolo also shared a touching Instagram tribute to mark the occasion. "I can't believe it's already been a year since we both said "I Do," he wrote to Lindsay. "I consider myself beyond lucky to be able to call you my wife and truly blessed to be your husband. I wake up every single day a better man because you are always there to support, encourage and love me no matter what."

In an anniversary Instagram post of her own, Lindsay wrote, "One year + FOREVER ... I love you and I am beyond thankful for you."

October 23, 2020: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo open up about living apart from each other

The couple discussed their reasoning for living apart during an episode of Abasolo's Dr. Abs Healthcast podcast. Ultimately, Lindsay moved to Los Angeles for her career while Abasolo tended to his chiropractor business back in Miami.

Lindsay told her husband on the podcast, "You're focusing on your practice and building it to a place you want it to be, and I am here in L.A. working for Extra and doing other things, and we're doing this to eventually bring ourselves together." She emphasized that they "know what [they're] trying to build."

The chiropractor expressed his support for Lindsay's professional aspirations. "For me, I want you to go do your thing in L.A., I want you to be as successful as possible," he said. "You're killing it right now, and I love it."

January 27, 2021: Rachel Lindsay shares that her father was skeptical of her relationship with Bryan Abasolo

When Lindsay appeared on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, host Andy Cohen pointed out that she and Abasolo beat the odds. He called it "kind of incredible" that they were still together.

The former Bachelorette agreed and noted that navigating a relationship in the public eye is tough. "Then you've got to deal with family," she added. "Family doesn't really believe it. You know, my dad is a federal judge. He was like, 'You guys are infatuated with each other.' He was not buying into it. It took time for him to realize we were really in love and this was the real deal."

February 15, 2021: Bryan Abasolo supports Rachel Lindsay amid Chris Harrison controversy

During an episode of his Talking It Out podcast, Abasolo supported his wife following her interview with former Bachelor host Chris Harrison, in which he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after racially insensitive photos from her past surfaced.

He told co-host and fellow Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson, "I definitely lost respect for him after watching that interview. I thought what he said was irresponsible, it was hurtful and it was just flat-out unacceptable."

Following Harrison's Extra interview with Lindsay, he stepped down from his role as host and Lindsay cut ties with Bachelor Nation.

April 1, 2021: Bryan Abasolo moves to Los Angeles to be with Rachel Lindsay

After living bi-coastal to focus on their careers, the couple reunited in Los Angeles. "Not an April fools joke," Lindsay wrote on her Instagram to announce the news. "RnB are back where we belong — together."

She another post about the news the following day, writing: "That Friday feeling ✨ we've got a new @higherlerning episode, Bryan is getting settled in LA this weekend, and it's a good day. Hope you all have a great weekend!"

June 28, 2021: Bryan Abasolo says Rachel Lindsay "challenges" him to be a "better man"

While chatting with guest Jason Tartick and his co-host Johnson on an episode of their Talking It Out podcast, Abasolo praised Lindsay and opened up about how she makes him a better person. "I feel like for me, in my situation, Rachel just had like, an X factor," he said. "She was a triple threat: brains, beauty, personality, great sense of humor."

The Bachelorette winner called his wife a "professional" and "everything [he] could ever want in a woman." He added, "But the thing is, like, she keeps me on my toes, right? She challenges me to be a better man and I feel like guys need that."

August 18, 2021: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo visit Colombia together for the first time

The couple attended Abasolo's cousin's wedding together, marking Lindsay's first trip to Colombia, Abasolo's native country. "I visited beautiful Colombia for the first time to celebrate the wedding of my prima @valeriecoheni!!" She wrote on Instagram. "I met so many of Bryan's family members who welcomed me with open arms.

Abasolo reflected in his own post, "It was so good to be back in Colombia surrounded by family and friends after such a long time and to give @therachlindsay a taste of my culture."

August 24, 2022: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo celebrate their third anniversary

For their third anniversary, Abasolo shared a photo of the couple celebrating with a cozy date night, "Cheers to Love! 🥂Happy 3rd Anniversary @therachlindsay I love you!"

Lindsay celebrated the occasion with an Instagram video featuring some of their most cherished moments as a couple. "Happy 3rd Anniversary to my best friend," she wrote in the caption. "Each year gets better. Love you forever ❤️♾️."

February 3, 2023: Rachel Lindsay credits Ashton Kutcher for helping her find Bryan Abasolo

When Lindsay interviewed Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher for Extra, she shared how Kutcher directly influenced her journey to find love. Kutcher appeared on Lindsay's season with his wife, Mila Kunis, and the actors hosted a group date, which Abasolo was notably not on. The former Bachelorette shared that Kutcher's advice for her at the time "really helped."

She recalled, "He said to me, 'I'm telling you: I'm looking around this room and your husband's not here.' " Lindsay also said that Kutcher's more general advice has continued to help her maintain her marriage with Abasolo.

"[Kutcher] told me to talk to him about love languages and read the book Sapiens," she explained. "I remember all this advice — and it worked. We've been married three and a half years."