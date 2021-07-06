Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Celebrate July 4 in Matching White Looks: 'The Abasolos Show Out'

The Abasolos celebrated the Fourth of July in style.

On Monday, Rachel Lindsay shared a photo on Instagram with husband Bryan Abasolo. For the holiday, the Bachelorette couple matched in chic all-white outfits.

"We don't always step out, but when we do, the Abasolo's show out," Lindsay, 36, captioned the post. "Great night with @revolve."

Lindsay also shared a solo shot of herself at the Revolve event, which was held at Nobu Malibu.

The couple spent time living on opposite coasts during the COVID-19 pandemic while working on their respective careers; they reunited in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Last month, Abasolo raved about Lindsay on an episode of his Talking It Out podcast. "I feel like for me, in my situation, Rachel just had like, an X factor, you know? She was a triple threat: brains, beauty, personality, great sense of humor," he said.