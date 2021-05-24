Rachel Campos-Duffy to Co-Host Fox & Friends Weekend After Jedediah Bila Exit

The TV personality got her start on The Real World: San Francisco in 1994

Rachel Campos-Duffy has landed a new gig.

Fox News Channel announced Monday that network contributor Campos-Duffy, 49, has been tapped to co-host Fox & Friends Weekend following Jedediah Bila's exit. She is set to make her official debut in the role on June 12 alongside co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain.

"The Fox & Friends Weekend team is amazing and I look forward to hosting alongside my friends, Pete and Will every Saturday and Sunday," Campos-Duffy said in a statement. "I am confident we'll continue to deliver the number one-rated cable news morning show in America."

Campos-Duffy will continue hosting Moms on Fox Nation, which aims to spotlight the joys and the challenges of motherhood, and will soon begin hosting a podcast for Fox News Audio, From the Kitchen Table, with her husband, network contributor and former congressman Sean Duffy. The couple, who have been married since 1999, share nine children.

Rachel Campos-Duffy Credit: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Fox News Channel also announced that Lawrence Jones will take on a new position as enterprise reporter for the Fox & Friends franchise, effective immediately, and will continue to fill in as co-host of both the weekday and weekend editions of the show. He joined the network in 2019.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement that the network is "delighted" to have both Campos-Duffy and Jones, 28, become "permanent fixtures on our signature morning franchise."

Jones Lawrence Credit: Fox

Campos-Duffy rose to prominence on The Real World: San Francisco in 1994. After making a few more reality TV appearances, she went on to guest co-host The View multiple times over the years before becoming a Fox News contributor in 2016.

Campos-Duffy has served as a panelist on Outnumbered, appeared as a host on Fox News Primetime and has frequently guest-hosted Fox & Friends.

PEOPLE exclusively reported on Friday that Fox News and Bila had parted ways.

"We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best," the network said in a statement. "The new co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend will be named soon."

In her own statement, Bila, 42, thanked her coworkers and her viewers.