Rachel Brosnahan scored big on Monday night!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star won the 2018 Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her performance as a budding standup comic in the Amazon series. (The show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, also won multiple Emmys on Monday for her work.)

Brosnahan, 27, held back tears as she took the stage to accept her award.

“Wow. Thank you guys so much. Hi,” she said as she caught her breath. “My friends and my family, you are absolutely everything to me.”

She also used her time on stage to encourage people to use their voice to initiate change by voting.

“One thing I love about this show is it’s about a woman who is finding her voice anew,” she said. “It’s something happening all over the country right now. And one of the best ways to find our voice is to vote.”



Also nominated were Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Allison Janney (Mom), Issa Rae (Insecure), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) and Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie).

Brosnahan previously won an award for her Mrs. Maisel performance at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, taking home the prize for best actress in a television series in January.

“This is a story about a bold and brilliant and complicated woman, and I am endlessly proud to be a part of it,” Brosnahan said during her speech then.

Her Emmy win also comes after the tragic death of her aunt, designer Kate Spade, earlier this year.

Last year, Julia Louis-Dreyfus took home the lead comedy actress award for her role in Veep, holding the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.

“Okay, thanks a million, you guys,” Dreyfus said as she took the stage. “First I really want to recognize [the] powerful and funny ladies in our category … you are superb and I adore you.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.