Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub 'Felt Very Rusty' Filming Marvelous Mrs. Maisel After COVID Delay

"There was nothing like getting the band back together again," Rachel Brosnahan says on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about the new Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is almost here, but the wait for its arrival was a long one, to say the least.

After the Prime Video hit's third season aired in 2019, filming for its upcoming fourth installment was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But production eventually resumed last summer — and now, the series is gearing up for its big premiere on Friday.

Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub spoke with host Kay Adams on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about their experience making the anticipated fourth season.

"There was nothing like getting the band back together again and shooting the show after so long away," says Brosnahan, 31. "It was incredible."

Shalhoub, 68, adds that it was "exciting" to return to filming the show, though he also points out how "daunting" the experience was for the cast.

"That first day was a little daunting because we were thrilled to be kind of back in the clothes and back in these gorgeous sets, and then we actually had to speak the words," he explains. "And very honestly, we all felt very rusty, like, 'Wait a minute. What is the voice of this character? What is the physicality of this?' "

COVID not only presented challenges to when production could resume but how filming was completed as well. The series, which shoots in New York City, had to find creative ways while also following COVID-19 safety protocols.

One of those methods included an umbrella fitted with a HEPA filter, which went viral after Brosnahan was photographed with the item on set.

"We realized during the first day that I couldn't really put a mask on because it was lifting the lace from my wig around my ears, and so our amazing COVID team instantly got to work," Brosnahan says.

"They were like little mad scientists and they create the, could have been more creatively named Cobrella, that has made its way into a thousand memes and photographs. [It] had a little HEPA filter on top," she continues. "I mean, it worked."

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows New York housewife Miriam "Midge" Maisel as she realizes her knack for stand-up comedy and seeks to make a career out of it.