Rachel Brosnahan Shares First Photos from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: 'It's on Its Way'

Not all hope has been lost for Midge Maisel.

On Sunday, Rachel Brosnahan shared the first photos from season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Instagram, giving fans their first look at what's to come on the hit Amazon Original series.

"First peek at Season 4 of @maiseltv! Pinky promise it's on its way soon," she captioned the post. "Can't wait for you to see 🖤"

In the two photos, Brosnahan, 31, (as Midge Maisel) is seen lying in a glitzy dressing room. The mood on the comedy star's face is difficult to read, though fans of the show know Maisel was let go from her tour with Shy Baldwin at the end of season 3. She'll seemingly enter the new season jobless and unsure of how to pay for her new apartment, now that her touring contract has been void.

A second photo includes Maisel's parents eating dinner in what appears to be their New York apartment, as one commenter pointed out. "They are back at the apartment!😍 that's all I needed to know! 😊" the fan wrote. Season 3 saw both Maisel and her parents facing financial hardship and her parents were forced to leave their home.

Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning Amazon Original series aired in December 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a filming delay in the otherwise consistently-released series, which was airing a season per year.

Ahead of filming season 4, Brosnahan previously said she was "just as excited as everyone else" to see where the show would go.

I have absolutely no idea what's happening ... I am being a hundred percent honest. I haven't seen a script. I haven't seen anything," she said while appearing virtually on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I have no idea what's happening this season. So I am just as excited as everyone else to find out."

Though she did tease one detail that she said fans can count on: "The hats are insane. The hats are out of control. We may have lost our minds with the hats this season."

The comedy-drama series from Amy Sherman-Palladino follows Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a New York City housewife who pursues a career in stand-up comedy in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The cast also includes Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub and Jane Lynch, among others.