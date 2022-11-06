Rachel Brosnahan Says Goodbye to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': 'Thank You and Goodnight'

Rachel Brosnahan has given her final performance as Mrs. Maisel.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress, 32, shared one last shot on the set of the hit series — which wrapped up filming its fifth and final season — and penned a short thank you on Instagram to the cast and crew of the beloved Amazon Prime Video show.

The photo appears to show Brosnahan, dressed as her iconic character Miriam "Midge" Maisel, in a red patterned dress putting on a black leather jacket as she leaves the set of the Gaslight Bar, where the character performed a comedy skit in the very first episode. Only her back is visible, but Brosnahan seems to have blonde curls in the shot.

The actress captioned the photo, "That's a series wrap on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

"This thing was lightning in a bottle," Brosnahan continued in her Instagram post. "A cast, a crew and creators who got to time travel for five years together. It changed my life. I'm eternally grateful. I'll have more words later, but for now… Thank you and goodnight."

The show, which follows the character of Mrs. Maisel as she builds her career as a stand-up comedian in the late 1950s and early 1960s, has received critical acclaim and nabbed multiple awards at the Golden Globes.

Brosnahan herself picked up an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 2018 and her co-star Alex Borstein also won the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series in 2019 for her portrayal of Maisel's tough-talking manager, Susie Myerson.

Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Daniel Palladino, announced in February that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel would end with its fifth season.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement regarding the show's ending, "Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling."

When asked about what the final season has in store for viewers at the 2022 Emmys, Brosnahan said she had "no idea where we're headed," but that she was "terrified and excited."

"I mean [series creators] Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino keep raising the bar for us season after season and they've just given us so much to do and so much to play with," Brosnahan said. "So we're about three-quarters of the way shooting our final season, and it's been as much of a rollercoaster as ever… I can't wait to share it with everyone."