Rachel Brosnahan Reveals the Item She Stole from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Set

"I look at them and they bring me joy," the actress tells PEOPLE of her souvenir

Rachel Brosnahan was willing to take a gamble (literally!) when she decided to take a souvenir from the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

"In season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge and Susie go to Vegas," Brosnahan tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I may or may not have stolen a handful of poker chips that are in my living room."

While Brosnahan knows she can't cash them in at any local casinos, the actress — who stars in the new thriller, I'm Your Woman, on Amazon Prime Video — says the chips remind her of just how much care goes into designing each scene of the show.

"One of the best parts about working on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the amount of detail that every single department infuses the project with," she says. "I look at them and they bring me joy."

Now that she's exposed herself, she jokes that she won't be taking anything else from set anytime soon. "Now they all know that I'm a thief," she says with a laugh.

The Amazon series from Amy Sherman-Palladino follows Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a New York City housewife who pursues a career in stand-up comedy in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Brosnahan, 30, recently gave an update on season 4 of the series, confirming that cast and crew are planning to start production in the coming weeks.

"We were supposed to go back in June and obviously it wasn’t safe to do that then," she said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I just actually came from a wig and shoe and hat fitting. Literally just 20 minutes ago, walked in the door."