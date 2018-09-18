Rachel Brosnahan Jokes She's Going to 'Make Out' with Her New Emmy (and 'Touch its Butt')

Rachel Brosnahan just won her first Emmy, and she’s not quite sure what to do with it!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 27, took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series at the 2018 Emmys. Hours later, she struck a pose with her prize and posted the photo on Instagram.

In the snapshot, she closed her eyes as she kissed the top of the statue and cradled its base.

“This is what you’re supposed to do with one of these right?” the Golden Globe winner wrote in the caption. “Make out with it + lightly touch its butt?”

RELATED: Rachel Brosnahan Tears Up While Accepting Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

On Monday night, Brosnahan held back tears as she took the stage to accept her award.

“Wow. Thank you guys so much. Hi,” she said as she caught her breath. “My friends and my family, you are absolutely everything to me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rachel Brosnahan: Success Of ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Is ‘The Cherry On Top Of The Whole Sundae’

She also used her time on the stage to encourage people to vote.

Rachel Brosnahan

“One thing I love about this show is it’s about a woman who is finding her voice anew,” she said. “It’s something happening all over the country right now. And one of the best ways to find our voice is to vote.”

Also nominated were Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Allison Janney (Mom), Issa Rae (Insecure), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) and Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie).

After her big moment, Brosnahan discussed the impact of the series, a story about a woman “reinventing herself,” with reporters.

Rachel Brosnahan

Brosnahan, who describes herself as “the new kid at the party,” began: “The show is equal parts fantasy and reality… in some ways it’s aspirational too… She finds herself anew. It’s never too late to do that.”

She added that playing the title character “is a dream I didn’t know I had. If you told me five years ago that I’d be playing a stand-up [comic] on television I would have told you to sit down. But I’ve always wanted to play complex and interesting and grounded women, and this is an opportunity to do that.”

RELATED: Emmys Sweep! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins for Outstanding Comedy Series — and 4 Other Awards!

Rachel Brosnahan

She continued, “There’s so much good TV out there, and it’s so incredible to know that we’ve made something that people love as much as we do. It’s been really, really cool.”