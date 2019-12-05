Rachel Brosnahan Shares BTS Photo from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Midge and Susie are ready for their triumphant return!

On Thursday morning — one day before The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video — star Rachel Brosnahan shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, which also featured costar Alex Borstein.

In the glitzy snapshot, housewife-turned-comedian Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Brosnahan, 29) and her manager Susie Myerson (Borstein, 48) are crouching down on the floor inside what appears to be a casino.

As per usual, Midge’s hair and dress perfectly speak to the late ’50s/early ’60s era of glam, while the lovably curmudgeonly Susie sports a dressed-up version of her usual garb, including a blazer and newsboy cap.

“ONE MORE DAY til @maiseltv!” Brosnahan excitedly captioned her post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Sterling K. Brown Raves About Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Guest Arc and “Amazing” Rachel Brosnahan

Brosnahan has been sharing daily behind-the-scenes photographs from the critically acclaimed dramedy’s third season over the past week, counting down the days until its long-awaited premiere.

PEOPLE was on-set over the summer as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s upcoming season was shot at the famed Fontainebleau hotel in Miami — the celebrity hot spot was transformed into a pastel-colored, retro paradise for the show’s production.

Image zoom Alex Borstein (L) and Rachel Brosnahan Rachel Brosnahan/Instagram

Midge and Susie were in town as the former opened for musician Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), whom she met at the end of last season while performing on a telethon.

When season 2 left off, Midge had also betrayed her perfect-on-paper new fiancé, Jewish surgeon Benjamin (Zachary Levi), for a tryst with estranged husband Joel (Michael Zegen).

Image zoom Rachel Brosnahan (L) and Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 Amazon Studios

RELATED VIDEO: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Heads to Miami! See Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein Poolside in Season 3

The new season’s trailer dropped in October and gave viewers a glimpse of the antics Midge and Susie get up to while on the road. There are airplane rides, fans begging for autographs, USO dancing girls, yachts, film sets, bright costumes, flashing lights, courtrooms, conga lines — and for Susie, constant networking.

Fans were also introduced to series newcomer Sterling K. Brown as well as at Liza Weil (who played Paris Geller on Maisel showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino‘s Gilmore Girls) in a first look at her still-mysterious role.

Both Brosnahan and Borstein (as well as Tony Shalhoub, who plays Midge’s dad Abe) have taken home Emmy Awards for their portrayals on the show, which also nabbed the Emmy for outstanding comedy series in 2018.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.