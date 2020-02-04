Rachel Brosnahan and Husband Jason Ralph Step Out for Date Night in New York City

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph kicked off their week with a special night out in Manhattan.

On Monday, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star and her husband attended the New York Theatre Workshop Gala, marking a rare public appearance for the typically private couple.

Brosnahan, 29, and the Magicians actor both dressed up for the event, showing off their complimentary ensembles as they walked the carpet together.

The Emmy-winner wore a knee-length, black satin floral dress, and accessorized with minimal jewelry and black mary jane pumps.

Ralph, 33, looked sharp in a tan corduroy suit over a brown houndstooth vest and white dress shirt.

The pair kept close as they walked the carpet, Brosnahan placing her hand on Ralph’s stomach as they laughed and looked into each other’s eyes in the photos.

It isn’t often that Brosnahan and Ralph are seen out together — they have been keeping their relationship out of the public eye for years.

At the 2019 SAG Awards, Brosnahan said that she and Ralph have actually “been married for years,” but clarified her choice to avoid discussing her marriage publicly.

“I’ve been quite private about my personal life for a few reasons. The first being that it’s just that … personal,” she said. “Jason and I also noticed early on that, while we are both the leads of successful television series, he has almost never been asked about our relationship while I have been asked on almost every red carpet I have walked in the last 2 years. We both find this double standard problematic and frustrating and opted to redirect those conversations to our work.”

However, the actress continues to attend awards shows with her husband and thanked Ralph when taking home her 2019 Golden Globe for the popular Amazon show.

“Jason, I love you. I wouldn’t be here at all without you. Thank you,” she said.

Brosnahan and Ralph have been together since at least 2015, when they both worked on the WGN series Manhattan.

Ralph, who stars in Syfy’s The Magicians, also boasts a recurring role on Younger.